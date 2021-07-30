Westmoreland Cleanways director earns environmental stewardship award

The Professional Recyclers of Pennsylvania (PROP) this week announced Ellen Keefe as the winner of the 2021 Daniel G. Weisenbach Environmental Stewardship Award.
This award was created to honor the memory of one of the country’s truest and most innovative leaders in environmental awareness and recycled products, Dan Weisenbach.
“A tireless leader in Pennsylvania, Ohio and all over the country, his commitment to recycling was admired by all,” the organization said in a news release. “It is our hope that all winners of this award will carry on his work ethic and passion for recycling and sustainability.”
Designed to recognize the most outstanding recycling and composting programs, this award recognizes exemplary performance by municipalities, businesses, individuals or organizations throughout Pennsylvania in the areas of recycling, waste reduction, reuse and composting programs.
Keefe has severed as executive director of Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling in Unity Township for the past 13 years and held various other roles within the organization for numerous years prior.
The organization noted that her “peers have credited her leadership and commitment with the unprecedented growth of the organization and the development of new recycling opportunities. ... Striving to provide the best services possible to county residents, businesses and municipalities, she was responsible for the expansion of a two-person operation to an operation that employed five full-time employees and five seasonal employees and tripled the amount of educational programs. (Keefe) was also responsible for the expansion of the county’s 3,400 square foot recycling center to an eight-acre property with 20,000 square feet of available warehouse space for the recycling center.
“The Covered Devices Recycling Act of 2010 led Keefe to host drop-off collection events that became so successful, the county opened their first recycling center, accepting these hard to dispose of electronic items. Soon the center began accepting appliances, scrap metal, tires, glass, used motor oil, lead acid batteries, fluorescent and specialty bulbs, paper, cardboard, and books. Thanks to a grant from the Food Recycling Coalition, the county was able to accept block and food grade polystyrene collection. Perhaps one of the best indicators of the success of her programs is in the numbers. During the first full year of operation in 2015, the center averaged 470 cars per month. That number grew to 960 a month in 2020.”
