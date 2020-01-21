Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling has closed its headquarters off Route 30 East as it works out the final steps of a planned move into a new facility near Pleasant Unity.
For nearly six years, Westmoreland Cleanways was based at Innovative Park, located off Route 30 East near Beatty Crossroads. Friday, Jan. 17, marked the last day for operations and acceptance of recyclable materials at the site.
The local nonprofit plans to move to an eight-acre property across from the Unity Township Municipal Authority building on Pleasant Unity-Mutual Road.
Somerset County-based JVS Environmental, which has partnered with Westmoreland Cleanways to process collected recyclable electronics, is purchasing the property from Innovative Supply Company Inc.
Westmoreland Cleanways executive director Ellen Keefe said the planned move will provide more than 18,000 square feet of additional warehouse space.
The hope is for Westmoreland Cleanways to move into the new facility next month, Keefe has noted, but a final site plan must still be approved by the Unity Township Supervisors. At their meeting Jan. 9, the supervisors voted to table site plan approval after a neighboring resident expressed concerns.
In an email to the township, the resident cited “a list of issues” with the nonprofit’s plans for the facility, including odor concerns and problems regarding the burning of Styrofoam.
Township officials planned to discuss the matter with Keefe and any concerned property owners before they reconsider the site plan. The township planning commission recommended approval of the site plan earlier this month.
The new site, which Westmoreland Cleanways will lease from JVS, includes seven buildings, some of which are interconnected. Keefe said the new location will have a larger drive-thru drop-off area for residents. The site, which is currently vacant, previously served as a metal recycling business.
Keefe said Westmoreland Cleanways will accept the same materials — such as televisions, glass bottles, scrap metal, tires, fluorescent bulbs, cardboard, paper and more — at the new facility.
While items can no longer be dropped off at the Innovative Park site, Westmoreland Cleanways’ business office there will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
For more details, call 724-879-4020 or visit www.westmorelandcleanways.org/
