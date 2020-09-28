Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling has received a $46,500 grant from the Foam Recycling Coalition (FRC) to add a foam densifier to its current drop-off facility in Unity Township that recovers hard-to-recycle materials.
Westmoreland Cleanways first opened its drop-off facility in 2014 to manage hard-to-recycle materials not collected at the curb and on May 11 opened its new recycling center at 355 Pleasant Unity Mutual Road, which is located near the Unity Township Municipal Authority (UTMA) headquarters. Materials accepted include items such as electronics, tires, scrap metal, appliances, fluorescent bulbs/fixtures, used motor oil, lead acid batteries, glass containers and, soon, foam polystyrene (No. 6).
The FRC funding allows Westmoreland Cleanways to purchase and install a high capacity densifier unit to better manage its drop-off foam collection at its new and much larger facility, which opened in May of 2020. The densifier will allow Westmoreland Cleanways to collect any and all types of foam marked No. 6. This includes foodservice packaging (cups, plates, bowls, clamshells and cafeteria trays), other foam food packaging (egg cartons and meat trays) and block protective packaging foam commonly found with electronics or furniture.
With Westmoreland Cleanways as the popular establishment in the county for recycling, the announcement of an expanded recycling facility is exciting news for residents.
“We are focused on recovering more material. Adding the new services for foam recycling is highly anticipated within the county,” said Westmoreland Cleanways executive director Ellen Keefe.
“Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling is providing the necessary services to recycle clean and empty foam packaging that is generated by residents,” said Natha Dempsey, president of the Foodservice Packaging Institute, which oversees the FRC. “Westmoreland Cleanways sets a great example of how an organization can expand its current facility and operations, and educate residents as foam polystyrene recycling continues to increase across North America.”
The grant is made possible through contributions to FRC, which focuses exclusively on increased recycling of post-consumer foam polystyrene. Its members include Americas Styrenics; Cascades Canada ULC; CKF Inc.; Chick-fil-A; Dart Container Corp.; Dyne-A-Pak; Genpak; Hawaii’s Finest Products; INEOS Styrolution America LLC; NOVA Chemicals Corp.; Pactiv Foodservice/Food Packaging; Republic Plastics; and TOTAL Petrochemicals & Refining USA.
Westmoreland Cleanways is the 14th grant recipient to receive FRC funding since 2015. More than 4 million additional residents in the U.S. and Canada can recycle foam as a result of FRC grants. Visit www.RecycleFoam.org to learn about foam recycling, read about previous recipients or apply for a grant.
