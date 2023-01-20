County officials announced plans Thursday to bring expanded broadband internet access to four areas in Derry, Fairfield and Ligonier townships.
The four locations were selected out of 140 areas within the county identified in a feasibility study as new service areas conducted last year. Data collected showed the areas had the greatest need to support residents and businesses.
“This is just the beginning of broadband expansion in the county,” said Sean Kertes, chairman of the Westmoreland County Board of Commissioners, at a press event held at the Ligonier Valley High School. “The report also lays out five goals that will guide our next steps in achieving digital equity, improving health and safety access, economic growth, workforce development, and providing support for our municipalities every step of the way.”
The Westmoreland Broadband Program plans to submit requests for proposals in the coming months, soliciting competitive bids from internet service providers (ISPs). Details on the projects will be released with the requests for proposals.
The program highlights a commitment to infrastructure improvement in the county which puts reliable internet access in the same field as gas, water and road, said Dave Slifka, a Derry Township supervisor.
The township, which had the highest survey participation in the county, is in need of both reliable internet and mobile coverage for its data and communication needs.
Survey results show about 22% of township residents surveyed need to travel from their homes to access reliable internet at places like a friend or relative’s home, coffee shop or public library.
While those with internet access reported average internet download speeds of around 50 megabits per second, double the FCC minimum, the results were still far from the standard set by the state.
Internet speed is measured in megabits per second (Mbps). The current Federal Communications Commission minimum definition of broadband internet service is at least 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload speed. The Westmoreland Broadband Program counts areas as underserved if internet speeds are less than 100 Mbps download and 20 Mbps upload speed threshold.
Over in Fairfield Township, those with internet access reported internet speed just above the FCC minimum, which makes it difficult for multiple users in a home to access online services at the same time.
Fairfield Township Supervisor Vaughn Tantlinger said while the township’s office has internet provided through digital subscriber line (DSL) internet, the speeds are “beyond slow.”
He hopes increased access will help those in town who wish to work from home and encourage others to move to the area knowing they will be able to have the access they need.
“Before I got Starlink (satellite internet), we had to go to the library to use the internet,” Tantlinger said. “My kids, who have since moved out, won’t return to the area because they know they won’t have the needed internet service.”
Carrie Tantlinger, Fairfield Township’s secretary, said uploading required documents to the county and state will take forever and if she needs to attend a meeting over Zoom, she has to do it over her phone because the connection is more reliable.
At home, Carrie has three boys who need to attend online classes at times. But with the internet access just as bad as at the township building, some miss their classes.
“We can’t have all three on all at once, only one Zoom call at a time,” Carrie said. “This project will be a game changer for those who need it for work and education.”
With schools shut down and classes moved online, the COVID-19 pandemic put a spotlight on the lack of reliable internet access for many households across Pennsylvania.
Ligonier Valley School District Superintendent Tim Kantor said it worked with families during the early months of the pandemic to find reliable access for their students.
According to Janine Vallano, director of technology and data at LVSD, the district provided more than 200 mobile hotspots to families. The district needed to utilize three internet providers because some would not work in particular areas and the district even found that none would work in some homes, Kantor said.
The district also set up three hotspot locations at local fire halls and the Laurel Valley Elementary School for students to access and upload assignments. Even if access was available it wasn’t always reliable, Kantor said.
“We also found that even though there may have been service, if there’s more than one child in that family … you had internet fights of who took all the broadband,” he said. “So you had to share it and figure out whose turn it is to attend the class streaming.”
In Ligonier Township, the municipal building, which also houses the Ligonier Township Water Authority, Ligonier Valley Police Department and office for state Rep. Leslie Rossi, have reliable internet. But as you get out into the fringes of the township, internet and cellular access becomes much more difficult, according to Ligonier Township Manager Michael Strelic.
With the lack of cellphone coverage in the area, communication between public works employees and the township manager become impossible at times, Strelic said.
Bob MacPherson, chief of staff for Westmoreland County Commissioner Doug Chew, said the partnership between the county and local municipalities was needed because the size of the task, adding and upgrading internet infrastructure, is complex.
“Because if anyone in the municipality had been tasked with having to do this, they probably wouldn’t have the resources, they probably wouldn’t have been able to bring Michael Baker (International) in on their own,” MacPherson said. “So this is that coupling in that partnership that actually makes the most sense. It was a well-thought-out decision.”
Vaughn Tantlinger agreed there was no way for Fairfield Township to do this on its own.
“If there is a chance to get (better internet), I’ll take the help,” he said.
Beyond the four new service area projects, the Westmoreland Broadband Program aims to increase workforce development and digital literacy in the area. The county will create a Digital Navigator Program which will provide trained personnel to work with local nonprofit organizations that will provide digital learning opportunities, said Westmoreland County Commissioner Gina Cerilli Thrasher, who attended the meeting over Zoom while on maternity leave.
“Digital literacy and digital equity for all individuals and communities is our primary role in Westmoreland County for a reason,” Cerilli Thrasher said. “We are committed to ensuring that everyone has equal access to technology tools, computers and the internet.”
Going forward, the county will work with area ISPs and verify their coverage maps are accurate. It will also look at the feasibility of creating a Broadband Utility Connection Fund to help those in more remote areas get wired internet access.
For information about the Westmoreland Broadband Program, the study’s findings and to see if your home or business is in a potential new service area, visit westmorelandbroadband.org
