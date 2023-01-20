Westmoreland Broadband Program

State Rep. Jill Cooper (R-55) acknowledges the Derry Township Board of Supervisors for their service and feedback on the Westmoreland Broadband Program Thursday at the Ligonier Valley High School. Two of the four new service projects for increased internet access and reliability will be within the township.

 PHOTO BY JOE WELLS

County officials announced plans Thursday to bring expanded broadband internet access to four areas in Derry, Fairfield and Ligonier townships.

The four locations were selected out of 140 areas within the county identified in a feasibility study as new service areas conducted last year. Data collected showed the areas had the greatest need to support residents and businesses.

