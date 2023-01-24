The Westmoreland Bar Association is holding a free Custody Clinic on Thursday, Feb. 9, from 1 to 4 p.m., at the headquarters located at 100 N. Maple Ave. in Greensburg. Volunteer attorneys will listen to concerns and provide advice during a 20-minute in-person consultation. Call 724-834-6730 for more information or to make an appointment for a consultation.
The Westmoreland Bar Association is among the oldest, continuous professional organizations of lawyers in Pennsylvania. The voluntary association is comprised of approximately 450 attorneys who practice law primarily in Westmoreland County. The association’s mission is to continue a longstanding tradition of fostering excellence in professional service by its members to their clients and to the general community while engendering respect, civility and camaraderie among the members of the bench and bar.
