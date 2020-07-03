The winners of the Westmoreland Art Nationals Juried Fine Art & Photography Exhibit were announced last weekend, and from now until 6 p.m. Sunday, July 5, the public has a chance to cast a vote for the People’s Choice Award.
The Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival, now in its 45th year, has featured an art show since 1988. Even though the 2020 festival was cancelled because of COVID-19, the popular art competition was still held, this time online for the first time.
“Artists and photographers started sending in entries last year and we didn’t know that it was going to be a virtual show,” said festival executive director Diane Shrader, “We wanted to make sure that we could still showcase our artists to the best of our abilities, and still get people to purchase the artwork. People were willing to adapt because of everything going on, and we ended up having a fantastic show.”
The festival art show has a longtime affiliation with Westmoreland County Community College. Two jurors choose the entries and winners for the respective shows that first hang at WCCC’s campus in Youngwood, then at the festival at Twin Lakes in Hempfield. There are often crossovers in what the jurors select.
“It’s interesting to see what pieces are selected by these totally different jurors who don’t know each other and who are not working together and not communicating, and then what they select for the awards,” Shrader said.
The entries include many different media. There are three dimensional carvings, pottery and fabric pieces, and drawings and paintings done in graphite, oil, acrylic, watercolors and photography.
“Photography is becoming much more popular because of digital cameras,” she said. “Some people still use film, but the costs of photography have come down greatly because if you have 500 pictures and you don’t like 499 of them, you just delete them. You don’t have to get the photos developed to see them. This has made it much more affordable for more artists.”
Kimberly Goff of Long Island, New York, was this year’s juror for the festival show. She works in a variety of media and has experience in curating shows and creating clothing made of wearable art.
There were more than 450 entries this year, and 150 were selected for the virtual show.
“We usually have just 100 because that’s all the room we have for an exhibit, but this year we added 50 more because the show is online,” Shrader said.
The Best in Show Award was given to Marcia Koynock of Greensburg for Beth Buoyed, an oil painting of a girl floating in a swimming pool. Yelena Lamm of Pittsburgh received the Painting Award for The Girlfriends, an oil painting of four cows leaning over a fence.
The Graphics Award went to Ashleigh Bowman of Indiana for a screen print called Support Local Makers, and Sandra Moore of Glenshaw won the Craft Award for Lidded Bowl. An untitled soapstone carving by Gary Kristan of Verona won the award for best sculpture.
Brandon Flume of Jeannette won the Photography Award for Tracks in the Forest. The Mixed Media Award went to Passie Helminski of Erie for a fiber piece called Turning. Carol Herren Foster of Littlestown, Pennsylvania, won the New Entrant Award for Eye Study, a finely detailed pencil drawing of an eye.
Shrader selected a wood carving of an eastern bluebird by Denny Nurkiewicz of Uniontown for the Executive Director’s Choice Award. People who viewed the virtual exhibit at WCCC gave the People’s Choice Award to Melissa Hayden for Ostrich Interest, a close up photograph of the big bird against the sky.
Those winners can be viewed on the Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival’s Facebook page, and viewers can also vote for their favorite work of art. The whole show can be viewed at artsandheritage.com/the-arts/art-nationals. The show will continue to be online for some time after the People’s Choice Award is announced on Monday.
