The 2022 Shop ‘n Save Westmoreland Airshow will take to the skies this weekend at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, returning to the traditional walk-about experience.
While last year’s show was a limited drive-in model, this year will allow visitors to get up close with a variety of planes. The event will run June 11 and 12.
“We’re back,” said Gabe Monzo, executive director of the Westmoreland County Airport Authority. “We’re having a full-blown airshow.”
The show will feature two performances from Navy and Air Force demo teams. Both modern aircraft will fly with their World War II counterparts.
The Air Force F-16 Viper Demo Team will be flying the latest variant of the F-16V fighting falcon fourth generation, multi-role fighter aircraft. The Viper Demo Team is based out of Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina.
After their flight demonstration, civilian pilot Jim Beasley Jr. will join the F-16 team in a P-51 Mustang. The Heritage Flight will showcase the capabilities of the WWII-era plane and the modern fighter jet together.
The Navy will bring its F-18 Rhino West Coast Demonstration Team, flying the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet. Alongside the strike fighter, Louis Horchel will fly his F-4U Corsair. The Corsair is a bent-wing fighter bomber that saw service in the Pacific Theater of WWII.
“This will be a real sight to see,” said Monzo. “For us to have both the U.S. Navy Legacy Flight and the U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight is a real honor.”
In addition to the WWII-era planes taking to the skies, visitors will get to see the Lake Erie Warbirds TBM Avenger. The torpedo-bomber will be flown by Charlie Cartledge, who will be participating in the “Flight of the Flags” ceremony.
“Flight of the Flags” will allow families of deceased service men and women and first responders with trifold flags to fly those flags in the TBM Avenger.
“We did this at Indiana’s airshow last year and it was a very moving tribute,” said John Miller, who helped organize the event. “Even though it was a smaller venue, we still had 28 flags. We are anticipating a lot more here at Latrobe.”
The flight is only scheduled for Saturday and those wanting to participate must register ahead of time.
“The flying of the flags is a fitting and proper tribute to all who have served and died in service to our nation.” Monzo said. “The American flag is a symbol and is the essence of why we have an airshow.”
Visitors will also get to watch an act by the Jersey Jerks, a group of formation aviators from New Jersey that fly various models of the T-6 and SNJ aircraft.
Along with a few aerobatic performances, the visitors will be able to examine various aircraft on the tarmac. Food and drink vendors will be on site and guests are welcome to bring their own in coolers but no alcohol is allowed to be brought in.
Tickets for the airshow are on sale now at all Shop ‘n Save locations for $15. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate for $25. Children 10 and under get in free.
Parking is available for $5 and will benefit local fire departments. Tailgating is permitted but guests will not be allowed to grill, have an open flame or consume alcohol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.