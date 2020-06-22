The Western Pennsylvania Conservancy (WPC) announced the permanent protection of 50 acres within the Loyalhanna Creek watershed, along the scenic and historic Route 30 corridor in Ligonier Township.
The forested property is located on the north side of Route 30 West and hosts a half mile of riparian frontage along Coalpit Run, a high quality cold water stream. This protection is a continuation of ongoing efforts by the Conservancy and other partners to enhance the scenic character of the Route 30 greenway corridor, while restoring and protecting important lands adjacent to and near Loyalhanna Creek and its associated tributaries.
“This beautiful property has extensive frontage along Coalpit Run, a tributary to Loyalhanna Creek. Loyalhanna Creek is an ecologically significant stream that is a conservation priority for the Conservancy,” Conservancy President and CEO Thomas Saunders said. “WPC has protected more than 85,000 acres in the Laurel Highlands, and we’re really pleased to add this Ligonier Valley property to those protected lands.”
This property along the greenway corridor overlooks and is adjacent to land owned by the Loyalhanna Watershed Association and protected by a conservation easement with the Conservancy. The easement limits development in order to preserve the scenic views and other conservation values along the corridor.
This newly protected property was acquired through the generosity of private donors and with grant funding from the Richard King Mellon Foundation and McKenna Foundation.
Since the 1970s, the Conservancy has permanently protected nearly 27,000 acres of land in the Ligonier Valley, of which more than 10,000 are protected through conservation easements. For more information about conservation options, contact the Conservancy at 412-288-2777 or email info@paconserve.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.