PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists that single-lane restrictions are scheduled to occur on westbound Interstate 70 between Exit 57 (New Stanton) and Exit 51 (Mount Pleasant/West Newton) in South Huntingdon, Sewickley and Hempfield townships.

The restrictions will be in place Thursday, July 6, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather and operational dependent.

