PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists that single-lane restrictions are scheduled to occur on westbound Interstate 70 between Exit 57 (New Stanton) and Exit 51 (Mount Pleasant/West Newton) in South Huntingdon, Sewickley and Hempfield townships.
The restrictions will be in place Thursday, July 6, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather and operational dependent.
Crews from Trumbull Corporation will be performing sawing and sealing operations on roadway concrete patches.
The work is part of the $92.8 million Interstate 70 Yukon and Madison Interchanges Improvement Project for the reconstruction and widening of Interstate 70, reconstruction of the Yukon and Madison interchanges, replacement of four mainline I-70 structures, replacement of culverts and maintenance work for a structure on Route 3010.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1 or by following regional Twitter alerts.
