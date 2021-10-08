Stefan said that West Place Clubhouse in Greensburg gave him back his life.
He started showing signs of mental illness in his early 20s, and by 2016, he had to leave where he lived in South America and move in with family in Irwin.
He thought it was depression, but in 2017 he was diagnosed with schizophrenia at Western Psychiatric Hospital in Pittsburgh.
“I hadn’t realized during the past years that I was affected by the voices I had been hearing,” he said.
A year later, his case manager referred him to the clubhouse. The nonprofit is a place where adults with mental illness can work towards recovery through goals that focus on living, learning, working and developing necessary social skills.
The clubhouse is funded by Westmoreland County Behavioral Health & Developmental Services and Beacon Health Options, the state’s Medicaid program. It also has connections to Excela Health.
“There’s a partnership with the county and state to deliver behavioral health services, and the clubhouse is an extension within that partnership,” said Excela spokesperson Robin Jennings. “We refer people to the program, and they can also be referred through Westmoreland Case Management, or through psychiatrists, psychologists and other mental health professionals. They can also refer themselves.”
The clubhouse developed in a church basement in Greensburg in 1990 and became accredited through Clubhouse International in 2003.
The program helps members to reduce isolation through meaningful work at the site, and to build healthy relationships by working with others.
Rhonda Wallace worked there when she was in college and came back six years ago as director of programming. She is certified as a psychiatric rehabilitation practitioner.
“I came back because it’s such a fun place to work,” she said.
The clubhouse is open to residents of Westmoreland County and transportation is provided to individuals within a 12-mile radius. Members living farther away can arrange their own transportation. There are now 31 active members who can drop in as often as they want. Weekday hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with extended hours until 6 p.m. on Wednesdays.
The day begins with coffee and with members creating an online news broadcast that’s shared with those who aren’t there.
“They announce the weather, the menu and wellness tips, and if it’s a member’s birthday,” Wallace said. “We started a new podcast that’s being attached to the newsletter that we send out to the community. The members are excited about it, and one fellow has set it all up. It’s a pretty big deal to them.”
Members participate in activities that develop self-confidence and skills needed for employment. For instance, producing WildFire, their monthly newsletter that’s sent to other behavioral health agencies and the community, engages them in keeping track of statistics relevant to clubhouse programs. It also teaches them computer related skills.
A wall chart tracks daily job assignments in the snack shop and cafeteria, like cleanup, preparing simple meals, serving, running a cash register and managing inventory. Those tasks also develop skills in math, organizing and working independently and with others.
“Any type of job developed here is considered meaningful work that can help members succeed in any domain,” said Joe Stonebraker, the vocational adjustment worker who also arranges transportation and runs the cafeteria and snack bar. He has been at the clubhouse for 21 years. “It can be the littlest thing to do but it’s sometimes what a person has never learned.”
The career development unit has two kinds of employment programs. One is supportive employment where the members use clubhouse resources to find their own jobs. The other is transitional employment where a staff member goes out to learn the job first, then teaches it to the member. The staff member also stays on the job until the member feels comfortable working alone.
Some are ready to be on their own quickly and others are not.
“One time a woman worked at a clothing store for three hours and was ready,” he said. “Another man worked all five days for seven weeks until he was comfortable enough to be on his own.”
Many businesses are open to giving the members a chance.
“In April of 2018, I started my first transitional employment position at a local pet store where I worked once a week,” Stefan said. “
Four months later, I was offered and accepted a part-time job by the pet store owner.”
He continued to utilize West Place Clubhouse systems. Four years later he’s still working at the pet store and also has another part-time job as a donation distributor at a thrift store.
“The clubhouse has continued to support me and my successes,” he said. “I continue to attend to learn more skills and teach others how to complete tasks based on the needs of the clubhouse. In doing so, I have been able to perfect my own skills.”
Stefan credits the inviting and relaxed atmosphere and the structured day with helping him to become more disciplined.
Betty Jean Byrne of Greensburg, a member for 18 years, comes to the clubhouse once a week. She has been employed at a couple of local businesses.
“I work on my reading here and I have learned to get along with people,” she said.
Amy has been coming to the clubhouse several times a week since 1990. She’s had a few jobs through the programs, but currently is not working.
“I get to socialize here,” she said. “I meet a lot of people and make a lot of new friends.”
Keeping busy, Wallace noted, is a way to keep away negative thoughts.
“Work keeps you well,” she said. “Whenever someone is not feeling well, they may come here to utilize our program. If I call Amy to see if she’s coming in and she says that she’s not feeling well, I say, ‘Amy, we’re coming to get you.’”
The members are encouraged to keep a positive attitude through the ongoing Kindness Challenge.
“That can be anything from offering your seat to somebody else at lunch, or helping someone who may be struggling for the day,” Wallace said.
“It’s being nice to someone and trying to put yourself in somebody else’s shoes, to think before you speak, and to do all the things you can imagine to be kind.”
Information about the program is available at The West Place Clubhouse on Facebook.
