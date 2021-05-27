Five municipalities and organizations in Westmoreland County received a portion of $12 million in state funding to help address blight in communities across Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf recently announced. The Westmoreland County Land Bank received $300,000 for blight remediation.
The state’s blight remediation program was created last year to “help municipalities undergo remediation activities, making our communities safer and more pleasant for both residents and visitors alike,” Wolf said.
He added that the millions of dollars in funding will “serve as a lifeline to communities struggling with blight as well as a critical resource in maintaining a high quality of life everywhere in Pennsylvania.”
Projects include demolishing abandoned properties, preparing sites for redevelopment, repairing roads and curbs, building new residences, redeveloping brownfield sites and more.
The program also provides blight remediation, including hazard mitigation, within the commonwealth, and authorizes the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) to adopt guidelines to ensure that grants are made available to all geographic areas across the state.
Also receiving funding in Westmoreland County were:
- City of Monessen Monessen, $199,480, for mid-downtown stabilization.
- City of Arnold, $300,000, for its blight remediation program.
- Redevelopment Authority of the City of New Kensington, $298,286, for blight remediation and The Dattola Theater roof restoration project.
- Trafford, $197,200, for blight remediation.
