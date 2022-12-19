On some Sundays, there have been as many as 1 million people watching “Baking With Lucy,” a livestream cooking show on Facebook. Even on slower days, around 14,000 people tuned in to the popular series that’s informally produced in Mary Ellen Raneri’s kitchen in Lawson Heights.
When Raneri announced last week that the weekly livestream would be cut to maybe once a month, 20,000 people sent messages expressing their disappointment.
Some of them wrote that they felt like they knew her.
“I also feel like I’m attached to many people that I never met,” Raneri said.
Today at 7 p.m., “Baking With Lucy” will livestream not a swan song, but more like just the next verse in a song that’s been sung long and hard for two and a half years. The gig is not over, but the schedule has changed.
It was a surprise to Raneri and her late mother Lucy Pollock that it started like it did in March 2020.
“Someone wanted my mom’s Easter bread recipe,” Raneri said about her then 97-year-old mother. “She was standing at the stove and I asked her if it would be OK if I videotaped her. She said, ‘I don’t care.’”
The Facebook post went viral, and the two posted more recipes with the mother and daughter chatting as they worked in the kitchen, and Raneri’s husband Phil handling the logistics of livestreaming. It was quickly time for a new Facebook page, “Baking With Lucy,” with viewership growing as people stayed home because of the pandemic.
Raneri grew up in Punxsutawney, the only child of Michael and Lucy Pollock, who moved in with the Raneris when her father, a retired Pennsylvania State Police trooper, became ill and then passed away.
Lucy Pollock did many things in her life, and cooking was one of her favorites. So it was easy to come up with homestyle recipes for the weekly show, and enough for the mother and daughter to write a cookbook, also called “Baking With Lucy,” that include memories, stories, photos and illustrations, as well as recipes.
That November, Pollock was featured on NBC’s “Today Show” and the fans increased by leaps and bounds.
It was a dangerous time then for many people, especially the elderly. Pollock didn’t feel well during the third week in November, and on Friday, Nov. 20, she was admitted to the hospital. She appeared to be feeling better Saturday evening when Raneri left to go home, but the phone rang at 3 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 22. Her mother had just passed away, another victim of COVID-19. She was 98.
That Sunday morning, Raneri and her husband made the tearful announcement to their viewers who were expecting to see Lucy baking the previously announced fruitcake recipe.
“I used everything my mom taught me to muster up and pull up my boot straps and do what we had to do.” Raneri said. “I carried on.”
She continued going live on Facebook every Sunday at 11 a.m., with her husband as her sidekick, helper and dedicated taster. Two years later, she said, “It’s time to move on.”
Many considerations went into that decision. One was the rising cost of groceries. Cooking sessions include hands-on instructions on making the recipe, plus an already finished product to show off. That means that the food is made twice, and that’s a lot of food for just the two of them.
“I’m making all this stuff and I’m just giving it away to friends and neighbors, and there are times when I am begging people to take it,” Raneri said. “And that’s OK. But then multiply that by 52 times a year.”
There’s also the time commitment to prepare the recipes before the show, then to air the show, and later, all those messages to answer. Additionally, taking care of the product orders from the “Baking With Lucy” website, which will be shut down some time in January.
Then there’s Raneri’s art, a passion that she took up after retiring in 2011 from teaching in the Ligonier Valley School District. Her watercolors, fabric art and other work have been featured in a many galleries and juried shows, and have won a number of awards. She’s recently been concentrating on wool felting and in addition to entering those pieces in shows and galleries, she’s being represented at Firebox Art Studios in Carnegie. So there’s a lot more to be created, a very important factor in the decision to cut back on “Baking With Lucy.”
Raneri does not have a studio in her home. She paints, draws and does the felted pieces at the table or on the kitchen counter. That means that she has to move everything for the cooking show, then move it back.
“I am always moving things from point A to point B,” she said. “I lost a felted squirrel four times in a week.”
Her art will be featured on a new website, maryellenraneriart.com, that will be up soon. That means that it’s time to close the other website that’s running out of inventory but still taking up time and expense.
“‘Baking With Lucy’ will still be on Facebook, and people can see all the videos and everything there,” Raneri said. “We just won’t be going live every Sunday.”
The show tonight is expected to last about a half hour. It will begin at 7 p.m. with her playing some Christmas music (she is also a musician), and a demonstration of making and baking one of her mother’s cookie recipes.
“Phil and I are going to talk about some of the fun times, and some of the memories about Mom,” she said. “I have to be careful that I don’t cry because I know it will get very emotional. My mom was my hero.”
Check “Baking With Lucy” on Facebook for announcements of the upcoming livestream shows when they are scheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.