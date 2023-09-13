For three days, Derry Borough’s police K-9 Smoke sat with injuries from a dog fight at its handler’s home.
Borough officials refused Tuesday to say why it took so long for the dog to receive treatment. But both the mayor and police Chief Randy Glick – Smoke’s handler – said there is a good reason for it.
Smoke was injured in a dog fight Aug. 25, and then taken to a veterinarian Aug. 28.
The borough waited until Sept. 1 to announce the death of K-9 Smoke. In the announcement, which was released on Facebook, the mayor described Smoke’s injuries as “extensive,” which led to the treating veterinarian’s recommendation that the dog be euthanized to “relieve Smoke’s suffering.”
The borough received a letter from the veterinarian who treated Smoke that detailed the injuries sustained but it has yet to release it.
It was Derry Borough’s mayor, Grant Nicely, who first informed the Bulletin about the existence of the letter. Nicely also recommended the Bulletin file a Right-to-Know Law request so a copy of the document could be released.
That request, along with two others for a collection of vet records, and emails and text messages related to the incident, were given a 30-day extension roughly a half hour after the request was submitted.
Since the incident, the borough has refused to comment on any additional details, like if any other person or animal was injured or what has happened to Smoke’s remains.
Earlier this week, Nicely told the Bulletin he could not remember who treated Smoke but believed it was at a clinic near the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township.
But on Tuesday during the K-9 report, Nicely reported that it only made one payment during the month of August. That payment was to Latrobe Animal Clinic for $180. When that was paid and what the services were for was not announced.
Latrobe Animal Clinic is located off of U.S. Route 30, right across from the airport. The Bulletin called the clinic Tuesday afternoon and was told the co-owners were out to lunch. A message requesting a callback was not returned.
At the start of Tuesday’s meeting, Council President Sara Cowan told the audience that they were instructed by their solicitor to not speak about the matter. Their solicitor, Lee Demosky, explained the borough’s reason for choosing silence.
“This issue is under investigation by the borough’s legal department, involves confidential personnel matters and the borough council is prohibited from commenting on the subject,” Demosky said. “Information will be released at the legally appropriate time.
“So, you’re free to comment but the borough council has been advised not to engage in open conversation with you about the subject.”
Resident Yvonne Earhart was the only person to address the council about the matter.
“There’s obviously a cover-up or this would not be going on,” Earhart said. “We have a right to know what happened to that dog.”
After a brief pause, Demosky replied to Earhart. “I’ve made my statement.”
Earhart told the board that Smoke should not have sat in pain for three days before being euthanized. She questioned whether the dog was ever taken to a veterinarian after the incident.
“If you’re covering for somebody, you’re just as guilty,” Earhart said. “The mayor is supposed to be for the public, not supposed to be protecting the person or persons or whatever happened to that dog.”
Nicely confirmed to the Bulletin after the meeting that it did take three days for Smoke to be seen by a veterinarian.
“There was a reason for it,” Nicely said.
But Nicely said he can’t say what that reason is and that the public will have to wait for the investigation to be completed. No timetable was given on when the investigation could be completed but Nicely said he hopes it is “sooner rather than later.”
State law regarding neglect of animals does have a provision that failure to provide necessary veterinary care could result in a misdemeanor offense.
Glick told the Bulletin by phone Tuesday night that while he would like to talk about what happened, he was also instructed by the solicitor to not speak about the incident.
“It’s not a conspiracy that’s involved, it’s an accident that’s involved,” Glick said. “The story is not as exciting as people think.”
Despite being one of the only people with first-hand knowledge, Glick said he will wait for the go-ahead to speak from Demosky. He echoed a similar line heard from both Nicely and Cowan.
“I would love to tell you,” Glick told the Bulletin. “You’ll be like, that makes sense.”
Glick has been a K-9 handler for 15 years, he said. He described himself as a dog lover.
According to Glick, everyone on the borough council knows the details of what happened Aug. 25 and the events that took place after. He also said that the council fully supports him.
But Councilman Al Checca told the Bulletin Tuesday evening that Glick’s comments regarding what the council knows were “untrue.”
“We’re in the dark,” Checca said.
The Bulletin also reached out to Cowan for comment on the board’s support for Glick after the incident but did not hear back.
Glick did not speak about Smoke directly during the phone call. And despite the claims the council supports him, he was also critical of its handling of the incident and the stress it is putting on him and his family.
“They need a better fricking plan,” Glick said. “It’s not helping me.
“With the way they’re handling it, that’s what fuels the fricking fire.”
Glick claimed people have begun sharing rumors and conspiracy theories about him and what happened that day and the days that followed.
“Myself, my family are the ones suffering,” Glick said. “We can’t even grieve and deal with a loss.”
Prior to the regular meeting, the council held an executive session that was first described as discussing personnel matters.
The Bulletin pushed back on the characterization of the meeting as it did not provide the public with enough specificity as required by Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Act.
When pressed, Demosky would only say the meeting discussed a police personnel issue relating to a medical matter.
Demosky would not clarify how the council’s discussion related to a personnel matter when the alleged matter took place while off duty and therefore, not part of the borough’s business.
“That’s as specific as I will get, so get a court order,” Demosky said.
At the end of the meeting, the Bulletin formally objected to the borough’s characterization of its executive meeting.
When the Bulletin spoke to Nicely on Monday, he said the borough council would hold an executive session at 6:30 p.m. to discuss with Demosky about what they can and cannot discuss. Demosky dismissed the Bulletin’s concerns about Nicely’s characterization of the upcoming meeting.
“Discussions you had prior with individual members of borough council has nothing to do with the executive session that actually occurred,” Demosky said. “And we properly reported the executive session that occurred.”
But the state law only allows for very narrow exceptions for a closed meeting. Those exceptions, related to personnel matters, include matters of employment, appointment and termination of employment. It also covers terms and conditions of employment, evaluation of performance, promotion or discipline.
There are other narrow exceptions the borough could take but none of those were mentioned.
Despite formal objections and providing the council with an explanation of the state’s Sunshine Act, the council continued to be vague when it tried to go into executive session at the end of the regular meeting.
Again, the borough only stated it was for personnel matters.
But when the Bulletin again asked for specificity, Cowan said it was related to a candidate for the municipal authority board. The Bulletin pointed out that discussion surrounding appointments of board members cannot be held behind closed doors. The borough council then discussed the matter in public before adjourning for the evening.
Along with closed meetings, the borough has also been blocking and deleting the comments of residents like Earhart.
Comments on Facebook asking what happened to Smoke and claims of a cover-up were deleted by Glick, who runs the pages for Derry Borough Police Department and the K-9 page.
Glick said those comments went against the terms listed on the pages that state it is to share information only. But a review of those pages did not show any notice that is what the pages are for and appeared to have outdated information.
Glick said he doesn’t monitor the pages but wants to keep it for getting information out.
“It’s not Derry Area Topics,” Glick said.
