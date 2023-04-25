The Weeders and Seeders Garden Club of Ligonier looks to start a new spring tradition in the Valley with its first annual May Day basket contest.
The event will be held from noon to 5 p.m. April 30 on the Diamond and is open to residents of Ligonier Borough and Township.
According to Judy Ridgway, co-president of the Weeders and Seeders Garden Club of Ligonier, participants may create a fresh-cut flower basket, vase or arrangement of any sort and bring it to the Diamond at noon on the day of the contest for judging by the garden club members.
Judging will begin at 1 p.m. and will be based on originality, whimsy and color. While no entry will be deemed too small, arrangements must be kept to under 2 square feet in size.
Winners will be announced at 3 p.m. in the following divisions: Adults ages 17 and up, children ages 11-16 and children ages 5-10.
First-place winners in each division will receive a ribbon and a gift basket donated by local businesses, while second and third place will take home a ribbon and a “special surprise.”
The event is also open to Ligonier businesses, who will be displaying entries in front of the establishments and will also be awarded first- through third-place prizes.
Awards will be presented at the Weeders and Seeders May 16 meeting and winners (with consent) will be featured in the Ligonier Echo and on the club’s Facebook page.
There will be a $10 entry fee for adults ages 17 and over, a $5 fee for children and a $20 fee for businesses. Proceeds will go toward a scholarship for a horticulture student.
While various May Day celebrations to welcome the change of season have been held across the globe for centuries, Ridgway, who previously resided in Annapolis, Maryland, fondly recalled the annual May Day celebration held there and proposed the idea to the garden club.
“We wanted to have something for Ligonier in the spring,” said Ridgway. “Annapolis has done this for years. The people would put arrangements out in front of their houses and businesses and the judges would go by and judge everything. It went on all day.”
With the gardening season in Annapolis beginning approximately three weeks earlier than it does in Ligonier, the city would also hold a plant sale at its May Day celebration.
While there will be no plant sale at the basket contest, she said that several merchants will be handing out a single, long-stem flower to those who visit their shops during the event.
“If you go to 10 shops, you’ve got a bouquet,” stated Ridgway, who added that postcards will be handed out stating which merchants will be providing flowers.
The Weeders and Seeders plan to make the basket contest an annual event and hope to expand it next year to also feature a traditional May Pole dance, in which participants dance around a pole clad with streamers.
“Come on out,” encouraged Ridgway. “It’s springtime. Come and support the children and everyone who enters the event and see the flowers.”
Mandi Moranelli can be reached at lb.mmoranelli@gmail.com.
