The Weeders and Seeders Garden Club of Ligonier looks to start a new spring tradition in the Valley with its first annual May Day basket contest.

The event will be held from noon to 5 p.m. April 30 on the Diamond and is open to residents of Ligonier Borough and Township.

Mandi Moranelli can be reached at lb.mmoranelli@gmail.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.