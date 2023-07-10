Families looking forward to Daniel Tiger meet-and-greets, Rollo Coaster runs and Wowabunga Wave Pool dips should plan their visits around some calendar changes at Idlewild and SoakZone now in effect through the rest of the summer.
The historic amusement park in Ligonier Township will now be closed on Wednesdays through the end of August, after which its operating schedule will traditionally revert to weekends only through the fall.
Idlewild’s schedule change comes on the heels of similar adjustments at nearby Kennywood in West Mifflin and Sandcastle Waterpark in Homestead. All three western Pennsylvania parks are managed by Palace Entertainment, a U.S. leisure park operator and subsidiary of the globally based Parques Reunidos.
“We are always evaluating our operating schedule and are committed to optimizing our guest experience on each day we are open. Season passes at all three parks will be valid at sister parks, Kennywood, Sandcastle and Idlewild and SoakZone on impacted days,” Palace Entertainment communications manager Tasha Pokrzywa told the Bulletin when reached for comment.
Kennywood, which is celebrating its 125th anniversary in 2023, will now be closed on Tuesdays throughout the summer. Sandcastle is closed on Mondays.
A weekday closure isn’t novel to Idlewild’s history, as longtime Ligonier residents and park visitors may recall the days when Pennsylvania’s oldest operating amusement park typically closed on Mondays.
Idlewild’s upcoming special events aren’t impacted by the reduced hours. In partnership with Fred Rogers Productions, the park is hosting the annual “Neighbor Days” every Friday through Sunday in July. Each weekend’s character meet-and-greets, entertainment, and activities are themed around a different show, from the classic “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood of Make-Believe” and “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” to “Donkey Hodie” and “Alma’s Way.”
Idlewild’s full operating calendar, event schedule and admission information can be found at www.idlewild.com.
