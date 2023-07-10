Idlewild and SoakZone

Families looking forward to Daniel Tiger meet-and-greets, Rollo Coaster runs and Wowabunga Wave Pool dips should plan their visits around some calendar changes at Idlewild and SoakZone now in effect through the rest of the summer.

The historic amusement park in Ligonier Township will now be closed on Wednesdays through the end of August, after which its operating schedule will traditionally revert to weekends only through the fall.

