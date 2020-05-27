The Westmoreland County Transit Authority got a boost from $7.2 million in federal funding to help continue operations even as the coronavirus pandemic has slashed ridership and prompted a reshuffling of many local and commuter routes.
Since mid-March, ridership on the WCTA’s commuter and local routes has declined by more than 80%, according to executive director Alan Blahovec, and the authority has modified its bus schedules to adjust.
The federal money comes as the WCTA prepares to approve a 2020-21 fiscal year budget in June. Authority officials approved a $12.4 million operating budget for 2019-20, with fare box revenues projected to represent just $1.2 million of that total.
Blahovec said in addition to the federal funding just received, the authority could receive about $1 million more from the state later this year.
The authority board at its meeting last week also voted to ratify a new one-year contract with the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1735. The union represents roughly 60 drivers, mechanics and utility workers for the WCTA’s fixed-route system.
The employees had been working under the terms of a contract negotiated with the private company that had operated the authority’s fixed-route system, National Express.
The authority board last fall opted to terminate its contract with National Express early and take over operations rather than hiring a private contractor to operate its transit services.
Under the terms of the new labor deal with Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1735, union members will receive 2.5% pay increases beginning in August.
