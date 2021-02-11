Formerly Latrobe-based radio station 1480 WCNS (97.3 FM) is now under new ownership.
Laurel Highland Total Communications, Inc. (LHTC) has sold WCNS and 910 WXJX (98.7 FM) to Maryland Media One for $475,000.
Both stations on Wednesday changed their formats from variety hits as Jack FM to oldies music, branded as “Westmoreland Gold.”
“We’re going to be focusing on 50s, 60s and 70s oldies, with live and local personalities, a pretty hefty schedule of local news and community events,” Maryland Media One president and CEO Steve Clendenin told the Bulletin.
The format matches the programming on Maryland Radio One’s 1330 WHGM based in Havre de Grace, Maryland.
Clendenin, of Baltimore, said expanding into Westmoreland County “was a great way to get into the market and take what we built in Maryland and adapt that to make that work for Greensburg and Latrobe.”
WCNS, along with WXJX, moved from its previous studio to Donegal Township in August where LHTC’s new corporate headquarters is located.
LHTC president and CEO James Kail said his company took over WCNS in 2014.
“We made a decision a little while back that the radio operations weren’t really fitting into the other things we’ve been doing,” he said. “We tried a lot of different things to make that work, and it just really hasn’t fit in.”
Kail said the company will continue operating LHTC Media, which includes a cluster of radio stations in Morgantown, W. Va., and a media production and marketing agency which specializes in providing broadcast-quality video production and marketing services.
Clendenin said WCNS will continue broadcasting St. Vincent College and Greater Latrobe High School athletics under the new ownership on 1480 AM and 97.3 FM.
“We are taking the same programming and putting it on both stations,” he said. “We’re only going to be splitting programming for Latrobe and St. Vincent College sports,” during which time oldies music will continue to play on 98.7 FM.
WCNS simulcasts with co-owned WXJX.
Clendenin said Maryland Media One recently entered into an asset purchase agreement with LHTC.
“As part of that, we are under a time brokerage agreement, where basically we operate the stations while the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) is processing and accepting the applications,” he said.
That process could take up to 60 days.
During that period, LHTC will maintain ownership of the stations — though Maryland Media One has already begun operating both stations in Donegal.
“Once that sale is approved by the FCC, then we take over ownership 100 percent,” he said.
Eventually, Clendenin plans on moving WCNS and WXJX studios from Donegal to broadcast out of downtown Greensburg.
He is working on a lease for the downtown studio this week.
Clendenin said both stations will feature “as many voices on the air as possible.”
“Anything the big Pittsburgh corporate stations are doing, we’re not going to do,” he said.
Listeners can visit thisisgold.net — which launched Wednesday — to suggest programming and provide input. Both stations will feature contests and request lines.
“We want to be a responsive station that serves the needs of everyone living in Greensburg, Latrobe and Westmoreland County,” he said.
Maryland Media One will keep on-air personalities such as T.J. DiStefano, radio operations manager for WCNS and WXJX. DiStefano is also the voice of Greater Latrobe High School basketball.
Additionally, Lil John’s Polka Show will continue Saturday mornings.
“The personalities that were involved in the station in the past will be retained,” Clendenin said.
Maryland Media One last year took over operations of the Radio PA statewide network serving Pennsylvania. WCNS and WXJX will broadcast Radio PA news.
Clendenin said he had been eyeing the Greater Pittsburgh area to expand Maryland Media One.
“I’m not really interested in big stations in the city, because they are oversaturated,” he said. “I’m looking to super serve and provide something that big stations can’t do in the communities that surround the cities.”
For LHTC, Kail said the company’s radio stations felt the adverse effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“LHTC media will continue to do business, but the main focus will be on streaming type of services plus video production,” he said. “We kind of got that off the ground last year and we will continue to develop that business.”
LHTC will remain involved with the stations until the FCC approves the deal.
After nearly seven years in the radio business, Kail said, “I have mixed feelings about it, but it was time to move on to other things.”
