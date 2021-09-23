The Westmoreland County League of Women Voters (WCLWV) will host several local voter registration events in advance of November’s general election.
A nonpartisan group, the league will provide applications to eligible voters, including college students who will be at least 18 years of age on or before the Nov. 2 election. Citizens are encouraged to register to vote if they are not currently registered or to re-register to vote if one’s address has changed, one’s name has changed or when the individual wants to change political parties. Take home applications for mail-in ballots and absentee ballots will also be available.
The WCLWV will hold a 2021 Welcome Event from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at 130 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in downtown Greensburg. The league will also have a booth at the Twin Lakes Mini Festival from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 2 at Twin Lakes Park and will be at the Carey Center on the campus of St. Vincent College from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 5.
The last day to register to vote in the next election is Oct. 18.
For additional information, to learn more about becoming a WCLWV member or to be added to the group’s distribution list, email LWVforWC@gmail.com.
