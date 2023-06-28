GREENSBURG – Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corporation (WCIDC) and Regional Industrial Development Corporation (RIDC) last week finalized a joint venture that will spur economic development in northern Westmoreland County by redeveloping the nearly 70-acre New Kensington Advanced Manufacturing Park.

WCIDC Directors Sean Kertes, Douglas Chew and Gina Cerilli Thrasher unanimously approved the partnership with RIDC. RIDC has agreed to the terms, as well, according to a Tuesday, June 27, press release.

