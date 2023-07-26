GREENSBURG – Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corporation (WCIDC) and Hempfield Township have agreed to work together to transform a 96-acre site along Route 119 that has been unoccupied since the commonwealth closed the SCI Greensburg state prison complex in 2013.

The cooperation agreement – which was approved by the WCIDC board of directors July 13 and by Hempfield Board of Supervisors July 24 – states that Hempfield Township is responsible for funding the purchase of the property and identifying the preferred land-reuse goal. The WCIDC will oversee the demolition of the 350,000-square-foot prison complex and manage remediation and site-preparation efforts. Both entities will seek grants and other funding to help cover redevelopment costs.

