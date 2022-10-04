With a few of its economic development partners pitching in with shovels at a ceremonial groundbreaking, the Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corporation on Friday kicked off the second phase of development of Westmoreland Distribution Park North.
Phase II will add three shovel-ready sites to the WCIDC’s portfolio of industrial and commercial properties.
The project will transform 78.8 acres of raw land into three lots with pad-ready sites. Newly developed lots of 38.3, 27.1 and 13.4 acres will feature shovel-ready sites of, respectively, 21.4, 10.4 and 4.1 acres. Phase II is expected to be completed in spring 2023. It is projected that the new lots could accommodate a combined building space of up to 625,000 square feet.
“Global supply chain issues over the past couple of years have caused many businesses to recognize the value in domestic manufacturing, and thanks to the WCIDC’s proactive approach of developing a robust industrial park system, we’ve seen a remarkable amount of investment in Westmoreland County during that period as existing manufacturers expand their operations to meet increased demand for their services,” said WCIDC Chairman Sean Kertes. “And, to put it simply, we’ve sold so many properties over the past few years that we need to develop more sites so the county can continue to retain businesses and attract new opportunities.”
WCIDC Secretary Gina Cerilli Thrasher noted manufacturing isn’t the only type of development spiking in WCIDC parks.
“There also has been an increase in demand for distribution center and warehouse space, as we’ve seen with projects such as those that have been announced for our Westmoreland Technology Park II and Commerce Crossing at Westmoreland industrial parks,” Cerilli Thrasher said. “This project will bring the number of available pad-ready sites in Distribution Park North to five, and those sites will be attractive to a variety of business types.”
In addition to the WCIDC’s own funds, this $6,315,500 project is financed by a $2,032,750 state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant and a low-interest $2.25 million loan from the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority. Work will include earthmoving, the creation of stormwater ponds, erosion- and sediment-control measures, landscaping and the relocation of a non-domestic gas line.
WCIDC Vice Chairman Doug Chew noted projects to create pad-ready sites prime the pump for economic development.
“Given Pennsylvania’s rolling hills, these projects that create pad-ready sites are quite literally leveling the playing field and enabling Westmoreland County to compete with regions with flatter land that have intrinsically cheaper development costs,” Chew said. “When you factor in our infrastructure, workforce and pro-growth attitude, these projects help make Westmoreland County a very attractive option for job-creating opportunities.”
Executive Director Jason Rigone was quick to recognize the WCIDC’s many partners.
“These sort of projects don’t happen without the support of a lot of people and agencies,” Rigone said. “The local officials in East Huntingdon Township and Southmoreland School District have been great partners over the years, and obviously we greatly appreciate the support of the state officials — Sen. Patrick Stefano and Rep. Eric Davanzo — who represent this area. But we also want to thank Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, Rep. George Dunbar, the Republican caucus chair, Gov. Tom Wolf and the state agencies that helped fund this project. We appreciate their ongoing support.”
Westmoreland Distribution Park North is one of five industrial parks clustered just 4 miles southeast of the county’s New Stanton transportation hub. With easy access to Route 119, the Pennsylvania Turnpike and a recently improved stretch of Interstate 70, the area is a key industrial hub that is home to 40 companies with more than 1,900 employees. It also features a rail freight transload facility.
The cluster of parks has attracted significant new economic activity in 2022 — so far, the WCIDC has signed sales agreements for three lots, Reinhart Foodservice has begun a 150,000-square-foot expansion in Westmoreland Distribution Park East-West, and RIDC Westmoreland leased more than 250,000 square feet to City Brewing. Last month, PennDOT, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission and the Regional Industrial Development Corp. announced plans to build a state-of-the-art test track and research facility on property adjacent to Westmoreland Distribution Park North.
