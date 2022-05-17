GREENSBURG — The Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corporation (WCIDC) Board of Directors on Thursday approved an option agreement to sell 6.39 acres in Westmoreland Technology Park I to Roechling Industrial Mount Pleasant, LP, in a transaction that would make Tech Park I the sixth county industrial park to have all lots sold.
The deal calls for Roechling Industrial to pay $319,500 for Lot 1-R in the park. The manufacturer has six months to finalize the purchase.
Roechling owns adjacent Lot 3 and expects to break ground this year on an expansion project that will add 26,000 square feet to its existing 34,000-square-foot building. Although that addition will be on Lot 3, Lot 1-R would possibly provide some space for a driveway for that expansion, and it would be the site of a second, future expansion. Roechling, which currently has 61 employees, expects this year’s expansion to create seven to 10 new jobs; its employee count will increase to nearly 100 when Lot 1-R is fully developed.
“Roechling Industrial is the latest success story to come out of Westmoreland County’s manufacturing sector, and the WCIDC is thrilled to provide land for our homegrown businesses to expand,” said Sean Kertes, chairman of the WCIDC Board of Commissioners. “By supplying components for light rail vehicles, oil-filled transformers, food processing equipment and construction equipment — among other industries — Roechling Industrial is adding to the county’s long, proud manufacturing heritage.”
Roechling supplies custom CNC machined components made from a wide variety of plastic materials.
“Roechling Industrial started in Latrobe in 1981 and moved to our Tech Park I location in 2001. We’ve been doing business in Westmoreland County since the beginning,” said Craig Critchfield, Roechling general manager. “By purchasing the adjoining lot and expanding our facility, we will remain in the county for at least another four decades. We plan to continue growing our business and creating more jobs in a clean and safe working environment.”
WCIDC Vice Chairman Douglas Chew noted this agreement is the latest of several WCIDC recent land sales.
“We’ve been incredibly active these past two years,” Chew said. “Since August 2020, the WCIDC has sold more than 76 acres in five transactions, and we have an additional 52 acres under contract with five other buyers. That’s 10 significant projects in the past 22 months that are going to create new jobs in Westmoreland County.”
The 14 businesses in Tech Park I currently employ more than 610 workers, and the park generates approximately $550,000 annually in local and county tax revenue. WCIDC Secretary Gina Cerilli Thrasher noted the WCIDC will continue to support the local economy with further development projects.
“We’re thrilled to have Tech Park I become the sixth WCIDC park to be fully developed. And with only one lot remaining, Westmoreland Business & Research Park — which is the largest in our system — is nearly there, as well,” Cerilli Thrasher said. “As existing companies expand and new ones set up shop in the county, we’re working hard to develop new sites, such as the lots planned for the next phase of Westmoreland Distribution Park North.”
