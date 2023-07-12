MOUNT PLEASANT – Westmoreland County Community College will begin meeting with innovative leaders in the market who are looking for an advanced manufacturing environment to help them move their work forward.
“The MAKERSPACE District is a unique opportunity for us to foster innovation in the region,” said Dr. Tuesday Stanley, Westmoreland County Community College president. “We have the skilled faculty and equipment to help cutting edge developers bring their vision to light. The MAKERSPACE District is the result of the Build Back Better grant received by the college and we are looking forward to all it can mean to this area.”
On startup, the space is over 1,500 square feet and will house multiple designers and innovators in the field of advanced manufacturing. Each individual will interview for a position in the district and can start the process by completing a simple request for information form on WCCC’s website.
“Westmoreland (Advanced Technology Center) has a proven history of working with startup companies and providing them the access to a larger ecosystem of workplace, economic development and business support agencies,” said Dr. Byron Kohut, dean of the School of Technology. “Having had companies like Agile Additive and Excelicut blossom here at the ATC has given us the pathway to connect our students with cutting-edge industry professionals. It benefits everyone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.