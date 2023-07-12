MOUNT PLEASANT – Westmoreland County Community College will begin meeting with innovative leaders in the market who are looking for an advanced manufacturing environment to help them move their work forward.

“The MAKERSPACE District is a unique opportunity for us to foster innovation in the region,” said Dr. Tuesday Stanley, Westmoreland County Community College president. “We have the skilled faculty and equipment to help cutting edge developers bring their vision to light. The MAKERSPACE District is the result of the Build Back Better grant received by the college and we are looking forward to all it can mean to this area.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.