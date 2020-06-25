To safely begin the fall semester on Aug. 17, the Westmoreland County Community College (WCCC) board of trustees on Wednesday approved a ratification for the purchase of 20 handheld electrostatic sprayers to disinfect college facilities as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
The sprayers — along with cleaning supplies — were purchased from Verona-based Ross Maintenance for $14,427.40.
“I wanted to ask for the board’s indulgence on this (purchase), because we are ratifying this as an item that is in short supply," board member Doug Weimer said. "And with the college wanting to open up fully in August, we wanted to make sure we are in queue to get these sprayers as soon as possible."
The sprayers will be issued to the college's eight education centers, and will be dispersed throughout the Youngwood campus’ buildings. They are scheduled for delivery prior to the college’s fall start date, Weimer says.
Officials say the devices are needed to sanitize rooms between classes, and allow for "high-touch areas" to be sanitized regularly.
"This allows for timely responses to very demanding schedules for our custodians," Weimer added.
In her report, WCCC President Tuesday Stanley said fall semester plans are underway, with COVID-19 precautions playing a key role in the college’s decision-making.
"Our number one goal is to keep everyone healthy and safe," she assured the board, as well as “creating the best possible teaching and learning experience for our students.”
Stanley said the college is working on an instructional plan ahead of the fall semester, which includes plans for face-to-face, asynchronous and synchronous instruction.
With several COVID-19 safety measures on the agenda, the board also approved a communicable disease policy for students and employees, ensuring all “necessary training and precautions are taken with regard to communicable diseases...to provide a safe and educational environment.”
In other business, the board approved a budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
The college’s operating budget includes $35,215,518 in revenues, $35,186,652 in expenditures and $28,866 in reserve transfers. The capital budget shows $6,035,942 in revenues, $6,811,724 in expenditures and $69,932 in total transfers.
Of the projected revenues, $16,073,533 comes from student tuition and fees, while another $12,313,802 is provided through state funding.
The operating budget is slightly less than last year’s figures, which included $36,206,108 in revenues, and $37,006,108 in expenditures.
There are no changes from the tentative budget approved last month.
Also at the meeting, the board approved:
- A contract with Moon-based Waste Management to provide waste and cardboard disposal services for the Youngwood campus, Public Safety Training Center, Advance Technology Center, and New Kensington and Indiana Education Centers, for $23,735.40 starting July 1 through June 30, 2021;
- Several change orders for the phase III construction project at the Youngwood campus’ conference center;
- A contract with Tarrs-based Westmoreland Electric to provide the college electrical repair and maintenance services;
- The college’s 2020-23 strategic plan;
- A revision to employee policies;
- A revision to the board of trustees travel policy;
- Board of trustees power and duties policy, which details the “rules and responsibilities of the board of trustees”;
- Board of trustees communication policy, which defines the “process for board of trustees to partake in internal communication with employees,” Stanley said;
- Delegation to the president policy.
