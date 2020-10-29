The Westmoreland County Community College (WCCC) board of trustees on Wednesday approved several changes to the college’s medical/healthcare management program in an effort to improve its curriculum.
The program’s Document Processing course was replaced with Principles of Information Security, while Customer Service was removed for Principles of Marketing.
“The changes to the medical/healthcare management program will allow more credits to transfer in articulation,” Janet Corrinne Harvey, executive director of marketing and communications, said.
The two former classes did not transfer to a four-year institution, while the new ones are expected to provide additional skills that are beneficial in the healthcare field, college officials said.
A Virtual Capstone course was also approved Wednesday and added to the program, which is expected to provide a virtual office experience for students completing the Healthcare Management AAS.
“Additionally, we created a virtual internship for students to gain job experience skills from a home environment,” Harvey said.
Dr. Kristy Bishop, vice president of academic affairs, added that the Virtual Capstone will benefit students who have problems getting to an on-site internship to get the same experience at home, virtually.
“I’m continually impressed with this program in terms of providing the right training and experience that can lead to jobs in the health care industry,” Trustee Ronald Ott said of the medical/healthcare management program. “These modifications will just improve an already quality program.”
All three courses were approved Wednesday and have been integrated into the college’s medical/healthcare management certificate, diploma and AAS programs.
“These are very important changes to this program,” Bishop added.
Also on Wednesday, the board approved a $46,500 contract with Bradenton, Florida-based CampusWorks to provide 300 hours of Cloud Telecommunication services.
This service will be used to assess the feasibility of implementing the college’s new enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, and will be paid for through the college’s operating funds.
Dr. Sydney Beeler, vice president of enrollment management, said the service will “assist with various implementation tasks such as data mapping, extracts, and validation so that we set up our new system in a best practice mode and move our data in a proper way efficiently.”
In December, the board approved for Campus Management to proceed with the college’s ERP system, with the seven-year agreement carrying a cost of more than $5.83 million.
The ERP is part of the college’s long-range plans to evaluate its educational enterprise platform and realign business processes to achieve various strategic goals. Some of some goals, officials noted, included providing students with a “fulfilling and empowering student experience,” to utilize staff effectiveness and to identify responsive solutions that support the goals of WCCC.
The board also approved a contract with Robert Half Inc. for senior accounting and functional analyst services over a 24-month period with total fees and expenses not to exceed $125,760.
These services will allow the college to rectify existing issues in the accounting and budget departments along with providing the necessary support of the ERP implementation, according to college officials.
“I’m very glad and grateful that we are making an assurance that the standing of our new ERP will not only be efficient, but effective,” Leia Shilobod, board of trustees chair, said. “The amount of investment in this — not only up front, but long-term — it needs to be done right … I do appreciate very greatly there is such care being taken on this initiative.”
In other business, the board heard from David Pistner, vice president of continuing education, who said the college will offer a noncredit course that will train individuals to do contact tracing — which is essential to slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Pistner said the remote two-week, 45-hour course will begin at the end of November.
Also on Wednesday, the board approved:
- Declaring a bevy of on-campus materials as salvage;
- Contracts for snow removal services at six of the college’s locations, including for Johnson Group of PA to provide the service at the Westmoreland-Latrobe center;
- The renewal of a 12-month rental for a full-size billboard located along Route 119 in Youngwood beginning Nov. 16 until Nov. 14, 2021, in the amount of $19,695 to Pittsburgh-based Lamar Advertising. The college estimates the billboard will generate over 153,000 weekly impressions;
- A sublease agreement with Stadium Casino Westmoreland RE, LLC for the dealer school at Westmoreland Mall, a furtherance of a previous relationship entered into with Live! Casino Pittsburgh. The five-month lease has a $1 rental fee;
- A lease agreement with the Westmoreland-Fayette Workforce Investment board, allowing for leasing 2,210 square-feet of space at $31,404 per year, starting Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, 2024;
- A contract with CJL Engineering of Johnstown for engineering services in the amount of $24,900, to size, design and oversee the replacement of the BIC Chiller — currently operation at 40% capacity due to a failed compressor. This service will be paid for through the college’s capital funds;
- Additional protocols for Title IX and complaint procedure policies;
- A new data handling policy.
