YOUNGWOOD – The Richard King Mellon Foundation’s trustees approved a grant of $205,000 to Westmoreland County Community College Educational Foundation, Inc. toward two-year support to provide free and innovative mental health resources to Westmoreland County Community College students and their families.

Westmoreland has also been invited to join Active Minds, a national group working along with RAND, a research organization that develops solutions to public policy challenges to help make communities throughout the world safer and more secure, and to establish and evaluate mental health programming on college campuses.

