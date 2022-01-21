Beginning in February, the AARP Tax Counseling for the Elderly program with volunteers from Westmoreland County Community College (WCCC)’s Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) will help prepare simple tax returns for lower income, elderly and persons with disabilities as part of the AARP Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) program which offers free tax help to people who cannot afford professional assistance.
Taxpayers are reminded to bring their accurate records, income, interest and dividend statements, and copies of last year’s federal and state tax returns when they seek help.
The health, safety, and security of volunteers, staff and community members is a top priority. The tax program services will be offered on a very limited basis this year. If a spouse cannot be present, a written permission and their ID are required per AARP.
All CDC guidelines will be followed. Masks are mandatory and social distancing will be enforced. Individuals should not arrive more than five minutes early for an appointment.
All tax preparations will be done by appointment only; no walk-ins will be permitted.
Participants should check local radio/television stations for site closings in the event of inclement weather.
Assistance will be offered beginning in February at the following locations:
• Latrobe area: 8:30 a.m. to noon (by appointment only) Mondays and Wednesdays, Westmoreland County Community College-Latrobe, 130 Depot St., Latrobe, PA 15650, 724-572-7009.
• Delmont area: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (by appointment only) Fridays, Feb. 11, Feb. 25, March 11, March 25 and April 8, Cloverleaf Community Center, 200 Cloverleaf Circle, Delmont, PA 15626, 412-394-8959 (call after Jan. 16).{div}• Greensburg-Youngwood areas: 8 a.m. to noon (by appointment only) Tuesdays and Thursdays, Maplewood United Presbyterian Church, 108 Woodland Road, Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-633-7278.{/div}• Harrison City area: 9 a.m. to noon (by appointment only) Fridays, Penn Area Library, 2001 Municipal Court, Harrison City, PA 15636, 724-744-4414 ext. 0.
• Irwin-North Huntingdon areas: 8 a.m. to noon (by appointment only) Tuesdays and Thursdays, St. Agnes Church, Resurrection Hall, 11400 St. Agnes Lane, North Huntingdon, PA 15641, 724-420-3961.
• Jeannette area: 9 a.m. to noon (by appointment only) Wednesdays, Jeannette Center for Active Adults, Gaskill and Third streets, Jeannette, PA 15644, 724-527-3200.
•Monessen area: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. (by appointment only) Wednesdays, Monessen Senior Center, 1925 S. Grand Boulevard, Monessen, PA 15062, 724-684-6105.
• Mount Pleasant area: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. (by appointment only) Tuesdays, Mount Pleasant Senior Center, 424 Washington St., Mount Pleasant, PA 15666, 724-547-4594.
• Murrysville area: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (by appointment only) Fridays, Feb. 4, Feb. 18, March 4, March 18 and April 1, Murrysville Community Center, 3091 Carson Ave., Murrysville, PA 15668, 412-394-8959 (call after Jan. 16).
• Trafford area: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (by appointment only) Mondays, Feb. 14, Feb. 28, March 14, March 28 and April 11, St. Regis Catholic Church, 517 Homewood Ave., Trafford, PA 15085, 412-394-8959 (call after Jan. 16).
• West Newton area: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. (by appointment only) Mondays, West Newton Senior Center, 103 E. Main St., West Newton, PA 15089, 724-872-4976.
