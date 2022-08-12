Westmoreland County residents affected by last week’s flooding can receive information and assistance Friday from county agencies and local organizations.
The Multi-Agency Resource Center will be hosted Aug. 12 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Westmoreland County Community College Latrobe campus at 130 Depot St. Parking at the campus is free.
The public agencies and other organizations will provide flood victims with information on receiving housing and home goods, clothing, food and transportation assistance. Other services will assist with emotional care, pet assistance and mold remediation.
Residents in the townships of Unity and Hempfield, the surrounding area and much of western Pennsylvania were affected by flash flooding Aug. 5 when 1.5 inches of rain fell in the evening. Many water rescue crews had to assist people from their homes as rising waters from nearby creeks flooded homes and roadways.
Lloydsville Volunteer Fire Department (LVFD) collected and distributed donations to victims with the help of Bradenville, Marguerite and Pleasant Unity fire departments, and the Salvation Army, according to the department’s Facebook page. The LVFD also received a donation of box fans to replace the ones given to families from Kattan-Ferretti Insurance on Aug. 9. Those wishing to donate can make a monetary donation by visiting the Facebook page.
