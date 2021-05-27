The Westmoreland County Community College (WCCC) board of trustees on Wednesday approved a proposed budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
The college’s operating budget includes $36,639,522 in revenues, $36,639,328 in expenditures and $801,270 in reserve transfers. The capital fund budget shows $8,194,814 in revenues, $8,996,084 in expenditures and total transfers of $801,270.
Trustees will consider adopting the final budget at their June 23 meeting.
Of the projected revenues, $15,709,362 comes from student tuition and fees, while another $12,518,976 is provided through state funding. Also, revenues show $3,840,981 coming from grants — up nearly $1.04 million from last year.
Compared to 2020-21, this year’s operating budget includes a $1.42 million increase in revenues and $1.45 million increase in expenditures.
Meanwhile, the college’s capital fund budget has increased $2,158,872 in revenues and $2,184,324 since last year. That’s in large part due to $2.5 million in CARES/CRSSA planned capital funding/expenditure.
The board also approved a 2% pay increase for full and part time staff for the 2021-22 fiscal year. Full time employees receiving pay increases include administrators, administrative staff and support staff. Part time employees set to receive pay increases include regular part-time, casual — such as custodians, technicians, counselors — and athletic coaches.
Additionally, the board approved initial placement hourly rates/salaries for the upcoming fiscal year with increases averaging no more than 1.5%.
As the fall semester is set to commence Aug. 16, the college’s president Dr. Tuesday Stanley said enrollment is underway.
“We will be about 60% on ground and the other remaining 40% will be a combination of Zoom and online,” she said. “And that is a typical semester pre-COVID for us.”
She indicated that about 54% of students who have registered, so far, are taking in-person classes.
“We’re kind of excited about the students wanting to get back face-to-face with us and our faculty,” she said.
The college will not raise tuition and fees for the 2021-22 academic year as approved by the board in April. WCCC’s tuition for Westmoreland County residents is $1,995 plus fees per semester for 12-18 credits.
Stanley previously acknowledged that the college’s students “have had a challenging year and we want to show our support of their pursuit of their degree.”
Dr. Sydney Beeler, vice president of enrollment management, said the college is offering a variety of summer camps — such as science, sports and others — with the assistance of a $23,000 grant from United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania to “to help students who may not otherwise be able to come to camp come to camp, as well as to offset some of the operating costs for the camp.”
In other business, the board nominated the following officers for the next fiscal year, effective July 1: Leia Shilobod, chair; William Kerr, vice chair; Charles Nevins, treasurer, and Jess Stairs, secretary.
Also at Wednesday’s virtual meeting, the board approved:
- Adding the Public Safety Training Center to the college’s lawn care contract with Jeanette-based Little Mike’s Lawn Care and Landscaping at an additional cost of $7,450, upping the total contract to $51,832, which includes Latrobe, New Kensington and Murrysville;
- A three-year contract with an expected initiation date of January 2022 for bank depository, merchant services and purchasing card services with Citizens Bank. Proposals were sent to nine banks, with six firms submitting bids and three receiving interviews;
- Extending the contract with Bradenton, Florida-based CampusWorks for an interim registrar including 520 hours of service at a $150 hourly rate, totaling $78,000;
- Amended lease agreement with KTig Welding to move into 1,630 square feet of space at the Advanced Technology Center. The lease begins June 1 and continues until May 31, 2022. KTig Welding will pay $13,040 per year for the lease;
- Revision to the satisfactory academic progress (SAP) policy;
- Acceptance of the 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24 Highmark medical insurance administrative fees, pharmacy rebates, $20,000 administrative services credit guarantees and the 2021-22 Medical Stop Loss renewal rate;
- Acceptance of the change in providers to Reliance Standard for life/AD&D and LTD insurances and the three-year rate guarantee for each line of coverage;
- New survey policy.
The board also approved the following purchases:
- Manual lathe from Cochranton-based JBM Technologies for $22,481 utilizing Carl D. Perkins Grant funding;
- Ten self-contained breathing apparatuses (SCBA) to be used for training at the Public Safety Training Center from Charleroi-based Howell Rescue Systems in the amount of $42,834 utilizing federal CARES Act funds;
- Nine STAT babies (full-body nine-month-old pediatric manikins) for students in CPR, airway maintenance and defibrillation training from Tucker, Georgia-based American 3B Scientific, LP in the amount of $17,689.23 utilizing federal CARES Act funds;
- Class climate evaluation system from Eagan, Minnesota-based Scantron in the amount of $10,695 using federal CARES Act funds;
- Ten drawing tablets to be used by students in the art program for drawing and designing digital sketches from B&H Photo in New York City in the amount of $11,999.50 using federal CARES Act funds;
- Dental equipment for the college’s dental program from Pittston-based Benco Dental in the amount of $14,422.88 utilizing Carl D. Perkins Grant funding.
