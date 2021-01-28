Licensed nurses looking for a new career opportunity can now consider the Westmoreland County Community College’s medical coding certification program approved Wednesday by the college’s board of trustees.
Dr. Kristy Bishop, vice president of academic affairs, said the “Advanced Standing Medical Coding Certificate” will give community members with current nursing licensure an opportunity to receive a coding certificate and either continue to work or reenter the field as a certified coder.
Medical coding is “still a very high-demand program,” Bishop said.
College officials said the program will allow those currently working on the clinical side of healthcare to study, take the national coding certificate and then return to the workforce as a certified coder without having to complete a full associate’s degree.
“Initially, there were about 17,000 codes that you had to learn to be able to code for within healthcare, and the government has recently changed that to 66,000,” Trustee Ronald Ott said. “In terms of the advancement that people need to go through in order to learn that, the skills that the community college provides are really very comprehensive and unique and serve healthcare well.”
The program requires 18 total credits to receive certification.
On Wednesday, the board also approved modifying the current early childhood education Associate of Applied Science (AAS) degree to an elementary Associate of Arts (AA) degree.
“Our current program … is really for students who are trying to go directly into the workforce,” Bishop said.
“We realized that a lot of our early childhood education students are planning to transfer to a four-year institution, so this program is designed for students who are planning to transfer in the education field.”
In the new AAS program, requirements will more clearly outline expectations for transfer to certification programs, and there will be an increased flexibility in general education requirements for transfer to four-year institutions.
Additionally, the board approved a new early childhood education AAS program, which officials say will provide more field experience for birth-pre-K ages.
“This is for the students who want to go directly into the workforce,” Bishop said. “It is more tailored to the students who are going to work immediately after finishing their program and not transfer on.”
The board on Wednesday also approved changes to the college’s School of Culinary Arts/Hospitality program, realigning a number of programs while modifying and creating new ones to meet students’ needs.
Ten programs have been eliminated to be replaced by three major categories: Baking and pastry; culinary arts, and hospitality management.
“We have really been working to totally re-haul the culinary program,” Bishop said. “We realized that we had some program drift, in the fact that our programs kept getting larger. So, what we wanted to do was really streamline them for the students.”
Under the personnel report, the board approved a new policy on political activities/campaigning on campus, as “certain types of politically-related activities by WCCC or WCCC employees in their official capacities are incompatible with WCCC’s tax-exempt status under the law,” the policy states.
The resolution states that WCCC is “committed to the principle of free expression, including the exchange of political viewpoints and ideas, for all members of its community.”
It continues, “WCCC encourages its students and employees to fully participate in their rights of citizenship, including exercising the right to vote, campaign, and otherwise engage in the political life of our community, state and nation.
“Nothing in this policy is intended to limit the rights of students or employees to express personal opinions or engage in political activity in their individual capacities and as private citizens.”
WCCC President Tuesday Stanley said in an email to the Bulletin: “Over the past several years, we have been reviewing the college’s policies and also creating policies to ensure we are adhering with federal, state and local laws and also best practices in higher education,” as to the purpose of approving this new policy.
“We did not have one before tonight,” she added.
Several college officials during Wednesday’s board of trustees meeting expressed condolences for former WCCC Director of Admissions Janice T. Grabowski, 61, who died Jan. 1.
“She was the longest running employee at the college upon her passing,” Stanley said. “She had over 40 years at the institution as an employee.”
Stanley added that a scholarship was been created in Grabowski’s name.
“There are no shoes that can fill Jan’s shoes,” Stanley said. “She was like five people rolled into one.”
Dr. Sydney Beeler, vice president of enrollment management, added: “She embodied leadership humbly.”
In other business, the board of trustees on Wednesday approved:
- Renewal of the maintenance of the fire systems at the Youngwood campus for $16,408 from vendor Johnson Controls, funded by the college’s operating funds;
- Purchasing 480 cases of copy paper to supply all WCCC departments from low-bidder Ohio-based Contract Paper Group Paper Supply for $10,747.20 through the college’s operating funds. The college will accept the delivery in one shipment to save on delivery expenses, a $2,534.40 reduction in cost from the last bulk paper purchase;
- Purchasing two robotic arms — one for $19,794, the other $30,264 — from Michigan-based ABB to be used at the college’s Advanced Technology Center in East Huntington Township. Both were purchased through grant funding. The robotic arms were chosen to provide students with the opportunity to learn an additional operating platform; while adding this manufacturer into the training lab will help the students to be more versatile to employers, college officials said.
- Florida-based CampusWorks as the college’s interim registrar for $132,900, or 886 hours at $150 per hours;
- New Jersey-based Ferrilli to provide fractional registrar services for a three-month period at 20 hours per week at a discounted rate of $12,000 for a total of $36,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.