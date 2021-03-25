Parking lots and roadways are set to be paved at the Westmoreland County Community College’s Youngwood campus.
The WCCC board of trustees on Wednesday tapped Pittsburgh-based Tresco Paving for about $1.84 million to seal or overlay all asphalt paved areas of the campus. Officials said the parking lots and roadways are in “terrible condition.”
“Our campus is going to look great come fall,” trustee Larry Larese said.
Trustee Gene Ciafre said 50% of the project will be funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Education, “Which we’re very grateful for.”
Several parking lots have drainage issues that also need to be repaired or installed. Four of the parking lots will have additional drainage installed.
“After the board’s approval tonight of the paving project, I’m very excited for that,” said Greg Rose, vice president of administrative services. “I think that’s going to add to the transformation I’ve seen across campus in my short time here.”
The project includes a 10% contingency. Officials said paving and excavating work can lead to many unknowns, and this contingency will allow the college to manage the project more effectively.
The board on Wednesday also approved not-to-exceed costs for a proposed project upgrading and replacing multiple components of the Student Achievement Center (SAC) roof.
The project would address replacing or coating several roof sections, as well as the replacement of: Three rooftop air handling units, all exhaust fans and the skylights over the new Event Center. Lightning protection will also be installed on the mass notification system.
Officials estimate the cost for these upgrades to be $2.6 million.
Formerly known as Founders Hall, the SAC recently underwent a multi-million-dollar renovation. It’s home to academic offices, the library offices, classrooms, a 300-seat amphitheater, college store and cafeteria.
A gymnasium, indoor running track and fitness center are also located there.
Also Wednesday, the board approved a $294,100 contract with Pittsburgh-based R&B Mechanical to replace a chiller at the Youngwood campus’ Business and Industry Center.
Officials said the replacement “will address long-standing issues of inconsistent classroom and office temperatures throughout the building.”
This project will be funded by CARES Funds.
In other business, the board approved:
- Renewal of a 24-month full-size billboard rental in Youngwood for $37,164 to Statler Brothers Advertising beginning May 1 to April, 30, 2023;
- An agreement with Charleston, S.C.-based Blackbaud in the amount of $10,404.73 for award management software out of three bidders;
- Purchasing five Sharp TVs for $11,000 from Chicago-based CDWG;
- Purchasing eight Dell laptops for $15,948.88;
- Purchasing scrubs from Greensburg-based Scrub Shack for $12,581.50;
- The purchase of face masks and socks for WCCC employees as a holiday gift in lieu of the college’s annual holiday party. The college paid $10,848.35 to Indiana-based Shamrock Companies, $3,665 through federal CARES Act funds.
- A six-month $36,779 contract with Clarus Corporation of Alliance, Nebraska, for digital marketing services;
- Accepting and adopting the single audit for the 2019-20 fiscal year;
- Adopting a list of college course credit lab fees for the fall 2021 semester;
- Imposing a $50 late registration fee to deter a growing number of students registering past the College in High School deadline. Officials said registration past the deadline adds costs as registration is manual and subsequent billing is manual;
- A roughly $244,600 contract with Annville-based Candoris for a new storage area network (SAN), a specialized high-speed network that provides network access to storage and houses the college virtual environment. Officials said, “This network is the backbone of the college’s data network and is instrumental in the daily activities.” It will be paid for through federal CARES Act funding.
- A $37,000 contract with Bradenton, Florida-based CampusWorks for consulting services to develop and coordinate RFP process for the Educational Foundation’s new fundraising management software system;
- A new program: Special alloy welding — certificate;
- Updating the college’s policy to require a 2.0 overall GPA to graduate. Currently, WCCC requires a 2.0 GPA in both the major and program for a student to graduate. Officials said this practice does not align with current practice at other Pennsylvania community colleges;
- The following faculty and staff to be approved for the Status of Emeritus: Louis T. Congelio, math professor, 33 years; Pauline D. Freedberg, nursing professor, 33 years; “In Memoriam,” Janice T. Grabowski, director of admissions and registrar, 42 years; Dennis H. Pearson, associate computer technology professor, 39 years; “In Memoriam,” Martin S. St. John, assistant business management professor, 35 years; Judith A. Scheeren, associate computer technology professor, 37 years, and John Shelapinsky, associate paralegal/business/real estate professor, 31 years.
