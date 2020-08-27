The Westmoreland County Community College (WCCC) board of trustees on Wednesday approved technology upgrades to bolster its online education capabilities through federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding.
The board approved purchasing 65 Dell laptops for $75,322 — using federal CARES funds —providing them to the 39 remaining faculty members who do not have laptops. The other 26 laptops will be used for staff who are working remotely and need access to a computer.
Officials said the laptops will enable faculty to utilize technology in the classroom more easily.
The school also used $4,000 from a Robertshaw Charitable Foundation grant towards purchasing the laptops.
Graphic design students will now be able to access Adobe Creative Cloud software remotely this school year.
The board on Wednesday approved purchasing a one-year agreement for the software, which will provide students access to Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Premier Pro and XD.
“If you’re working remotely, we would normally have it on our computers on site,” WCCC President Tuesday Stanley said. “This will allow students to have access to it in the cloud.”
The cost for the software was $16,905 and the software agreement is also funded through the federal CARES Act.
The college received $360,511 in state CARES Act funding earlier this month.
“The intent from the state is to offset any expenses around COVID-19,” Stanley said. “These funds would help to sustain that when (federal funding) runs out.”
She noted that the state CARES funding has been allocated to WCCC, but the college won’t receive the funds until it submits an application through the state’s website.
The board also approved an as-needed contract with Greensburg-based Amerisafe to provide professional consulting and safety services to support COVID-19-based needs. Officials say this could include the ability to provide routine daily health checks, technical guidance on cleaning, personal protective equipment recommendations and more.
“This is just another tool in our tool kit in case we need to call in an outside entity,” Stanley said, adding that the school already has a number of coronavirus-precautions in place, per CDC guidelines.
The contract includes a list of rates provided by Amerisafe for various services it offers.
Board vice-chair Dr. William Kerr said as of Aug. 11 the Dealer School sponsored by Live! Casino had 111 students enrolled in classes, which will provide training for potential casino dealers at the new mini-casino at Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield Township. Kerr noted that Dealer School graduates are eligible to apply for a gaming license through the state Gaming Control Board and can work for any Pennsylvania casino.
“The school seems to be off to a great start in terms of training and education,” Kerr said.
The $150 million Live! Casino, which is expected to open later this year, will feature 750 slot machines and 30 live action table games, a sportsbook, various restaurants and live entertainment venues.
Also on Wednesday, the board approved:
- Adjustments to the college’s accounts receivable allowance for bad debts for the fiscal year 2018-19 in the amount of $397,455. The state community college average for bad debt alliance as a percentage of tuition and fees is 2.6%, while WCCC’s is 1.9%;
- Renewing a contract with Warren, Ohio-based AVI Foodsystems, Inc. to provide food services for a one-year period beginning July 1 through June 30, 2021;
- A resolution which states that WCCC will serve as the fiscal agent for Tristate Energy and Advanced Manufacturing (TEAM) Consortium’s $148,000 grant from Chevron Products Company, and which approves a $49,800 six-month contract to provide payment to Elizabeth McIntyre to manage and direct the TEAM project for WCCC with the purpose of “stabilizing, formalizing, and growing the TEAM Consortium’s organizational structure and programming”;
- An interim additional protocols for Title IX policy and complaint procedure;
- A contract for the professional employment search firm to help fill the position of Director of Financial Aid, which has been vacant for almost a year, for a fee to not exceed $20,000 plus expenses.
