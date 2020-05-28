The Westmoreland County Community College (WCCC) board of trustees on Wednesday approved a proposed budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
The college’s operating budget includes $35,215,518 in revenues, $35,186,652 in expenditures and $28,866 in reserve transfers. The capital budget shows $6,035,942 in revenues, $6,811,724 in expenditures and $69,932 in total transfers.
The final budget will be presented to the board of trustees for adoption at the June 24 meeting.
Of the projected revenues, $16,073,533 comes from student tuition and fees, while another $12,313,802 is provided through state funding.
The operating budget is slightly less than last year’s figures, which included $36,206,108 in revenues, and $37,006,108 in expenditures.
The board also approved a 2% pay increase for full and part time staff ahead of the 2020-21 fiscal year. Full time employees receiving pay increases include administrators, administrative staff and support staff; while part time employees set to receive pay increases include regular part-time, casual -- such as custodians, technicians, counselors -- and athletic coaches.
The college’s cabinet, however, decided to forgo a pay increase to help mitigate budget issues caused by the impact of COVID-19.
While WCCC President Tuesday Stanley’s employment contract mandates that she accept the annual salary increase given to all other college employees, the board approved a resolution to her contract which provides that she not receive a pay increase to conform to the unanimous decision of the cabinet to forgo raises ahead of the school year.
“I would really like to commend the cabinet. I thought that was an outstanding position to take,” said trustee Barbara Ferrier. “They deserve to get credit. We worked so hard to make sure that Dr. Stanley got a raise, and now we have to renege it. So, we’ll work on it again.”
On Wednesday, the board also approved initial placement salaries and hourly rates for the next fiscal year, with initial placement rates increasing on average by no more than 1.5%.
In other news, WCCC will hold its annual commencement ceremony on Friday, Aug. 21 at the Youngwood campus.
Stanley said it will be a drive-through ceremony, with graduates being encouraged to wear their cap and gown when receiving their diplomas. The college president added that students may decorate their cars and take pictures on campus.
In her president’s report, Stanley reported that summer enrollment is “looking positive,” with the number of students enrolled up 1-2% from last year.
The college is offering remote, online and blended classes this summer. The summer session begins June 1.
“We have lots of experience doing this,” said Kristey Bishop, vice president of academic affairs. “We have been doing online (classes) since 1999. Our faculty is well-trained.”
In other business, the board nominated the following officers for the next fiscal year, effective July 1: Chair Leia Shilobod, vice chair William Kerr, treasurer Charles Nevins and secretary Jess Stairs.
In his report, Greg Rose, vice president of administrative services, informed the board that planning to resume face-to-face classes in August is underway.
Plans include aligning seating to meet social distancing requirements as per state guidelines, as well as training janitorial staff and purchasing cleaning products to provide safety amid COVID-19 precautions.
At Wednesday’s meeting, the board of trustees also approved:
- A change order of $1,000 to Scott-Electric for materials needed to refeed panels to eliminate the bus duct, as part of the college’s Phase III construction project. The board previously ordered incorrect materials, and the cost of the re-ordered materials came at a higher cost than what was previously approved;
- A ratification of a purchase of materials needed to update the location where the Credit Union will operate the Student Financial Center for an extra $2,443.60, totaling $7,221.80;
- An amendment to a previous resolution relating to abatement consulting services which were to be provided by Professional Service Industries, Inc. on Founders Hall and the Business and Industry Center. The amendment is adjusted to correctly state that abatement consulting services were provided to Founders Hall and the Science Innovation Center.
- The 2020-21 medical stop loss renewal rate for the college’s 254 enrolled employees. Total fixed costs and claims amounts to $1,866.03, a 12.94% increase from last year. The 2020-21 medical administrative fee is the final year of a rate guarantee that is part of the Highmark loyalty agreement, which ends June 30, 2021.
