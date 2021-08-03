Westmoreland County Airport Authority (WCAA) Executive Director Gabe Monzo was recently named president of the Aviation Council of Pennsylvania.
Monzo has been a member and has served on various committees with the organization for more than 30 years.
The Aviation Council of Pennsylvania (ACP) is a nonprofit trade association which has been representing the aviation industry since 1960. The ACP consists of airports, fixed-base operators, flight schools, business aircraft operators, aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, air charter operators, and other aviation organizations and suppliers all working together to improve and promote the aviation industry throughout Pennsylvania.
“I am very humbled by this appointment,” Monzo said. “Aviation is going to fill a critical need moving forward.”
Citing the pandemic and other recent issues facing the nation, Monzo added: “The importance of a strong aviation system has been very evident as we continue with the recovery process. It is our intention to position Pennsylvania as an innovative, adaptable and integral part of that process.”
Monzo has served 38 years in aviation, and 36 of those years have been in management.
He also has an extensive background in public safety — both as an life/active member of the Youngstown Volunteer Fire Department and as a AAAE-certified firefighter.
His favorite saying is “make decisions based on opportunity, not limitations.”
Monzo has been married to his wife, Linda Bensko, for 46 years, and they have three grown children. Two of his passions outside of aviation are fishing and cooking.
