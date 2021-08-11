Commercial airline service at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport is approaching something closer to normal this week, following last week’s slew of Spirit Airlines cancellations and delays.
At Tuesday’s Westmoreland County Airport Authority meeting, executive director Gabe Monzo noted that the low-cost airline — the lone commercial carrier at the Unity Township airport — “had definite issues” since the end of July. But Monzo also stressed that he has no long-term concerns regarding Spirit, which has operated flights out of Westmoreland County since February 2011.
Since July 31, the Florida-based airline has canceled more than 2,000 flights, including a large number of inbound and outbound flights at the Palmer airport.
“Things went to hell in a hand basket rather quickly,” Monzo said of last week’s issues. “When you only have one carrier, and that goes down, you’re in trouble.”
This week, however, has been a different story. According to the Spirit website, all flights to and from the airport’s current destinations — Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, Florida, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina — arrived as scheduled Monday. Additionally, no flights were canceled Tuesday, according to the online flight tracker FlightAware.
All told, Spirit canceled just 16 flights on Tuesday, CNBC reported.
After Tuesday’s meeting, Monzo shared a letter he received from Spirit officials, which noted that the airline has “invested the necessary time to address the root cause of our challenges and we’re now turning the corner.”
Monzo termed Spirit’s issues as “growing pains, and I think the airline recouped.”
Monzo suggested that a number of factors — including an uptick in leisure travel following the easing of coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions, Spirit staffing issues and inclement weather late last month — created a “perfect storm” that led to the mass flight cancellations and delays nationwide.
Monzo feels the recent ordeal will make Spirit a better airline going forward.
“I don’t think they’ll have this again,” he said of Spirit’s recent issues. “I think they’re a very viable corporation. I think they’ll do fine.”
While many passengers both in person and online expressed frustrations with the recent Spirit issues — including some who vowed to “never fly Spirit again,” Monzo said — he noted that the majority of messages from the public have been supportive.
“Everybody’s frustrated, and I don’t blame them. Hopefully, most of the people recouped what they lost or got some relief. ... Once the public knew our staff was there to help them, then things went very cordial,” he added.
Monzo also praised airport staff, saying they took the initial passenger criticism “on the chin,” but made themselves available to address each customer who had questions or concerns.
“I can’t say enough about our staff,” Monzo said. “They did a yeoman’s job.”
Added authority member Don Rossi: “We trained our people how to treat people, how to work with them. ... It was a hard time. When Spirit has a hard time, we all suffer. And we handled it very nicely.”
In other business at Tuesday’s meeting:
- The authority approved to ratify a conditional use request for the airport to use a portion of its property for a DMJ Transportation school bus terminal. The Unity Township Supervisors are expected to consider the plan at their meeting Thursday;
- Authority engineer Scott Kunselman said construction to relocate three taxiways at the airport won’t begin until next spring, as way to minimize closure time of taxiway C, and noted that the work will last for about 75 days;
- The Palmer airport served 31,991 passengers in July, which increases the airport’s yearly passenger total to 154,801. July’s figure is the highest one-month total since March 2019, when the airport handled more than 34,000 passengers.
