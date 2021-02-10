The Westmoreland County Airport Authority (WCAA) board got an overview Tuesday on a slew of proposed improvement projects at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport tied to the federal Passenger Facility Charge (PFC) Program.
The PFC program, according to the Federal Aviation Administration website, allows the collection of PFC fees up to $4.50 for every eligible passenger at commercial airports controlled by public agencies. PFCs are capped at $4.50 per flight segment with a maximum of two PFCs charged on a one-way trip or four PFCs on a round trip, for a maximum of $18 total.
Airports use these fees to fund FAA-approved projects that enhance safety, security or capacity; reduce noise, or increase air carrier competition.
Some of the 11 projects being considered by the airport authority board will be funded entirely through PFC money, while others require supporting state and federal grant funding to move forward.
The projects are slated to begin next February with taxiway relocation work, terminal building systems upgrades and the acquisition of a new snow removal vehicle, while the final project calls for the rehabilitation and repair of the terminal apron, which is estimated to begin in February 2025.
The projects include:
- The removal of three existing connecting taxiways and the construction of relocated taxiways to eliminate direct access to the runway from aprons and connecting taxiways;
- To acquire a new snow plow/broom vehicle, with attachments to replace existing vehicles that have become obsolete;
- To upgrade existing terminal building systems and perform other improvements and upgrades. The existing terminal building was last upgraded in the mid-1990’s and many of the systems are obsolete, inadequate or have reached the end of their useful life for commercial airline activity. The project also calls for the replacement of the existing passenger boarding bridge, the installation of new terminal electronic information signage and the construction of a terminal addition with the new passenger boarding bridge;
- Design and construction of the rehabilitation and/or full reconstruction and remarking of taxiway A between the intersections with taxiways B and C;
- Design and construction of crack sealing, crack repair and remarking of taxiway pavements;
- Design and construction of an addition to the aircraft rescue and fire fighting building to fit a larger rescue vehicle;
- Design and construction of 15,200-square-foot enclosed addition to the existing snow removal building and related deicing fluid storage containment infrastructure;
- Design and construction of the removal and/or marking of obstructions of runway 6-24 at the airport;
- Acquisition of a new aircraft rescue and fire fighting vehicle and accessory equipment;
- To rehabilitate the airport’s control tower to update building aesthetics, improve the working conditions for workers and update outdated equipment. A partial rehabilitation took place more than a decade ago at the tower, which was built in 1981. Work would possibly include new windows, flooring, drywall/painting, insulation, structural and roofing repairs;
- Construction, supervision and inspection of the rehabilitation and repair of areas of the terminal apron. The project will include crack sealing, crack repair, milling and overlay; possible pavement section removal and repair, and concrete paving. The concrete paving will take place on portions of the apron where commercial aircraft taxi and park.
At Tuesday’s regular meeting, airport authority executive director Gabe Monzo said flight bookings are going well at the Unity Township facility. He noted that about 350 passengers accessed the airport last Friday and added that the airport handles roughly 165 passengers per flight.
In January, the airport served a total of 5.363 passengers.
“Things are going well,” Monzo said.
Starting Friday, Feb. 12, flights to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, will return two days a week (Mondays and Fridays) and Orlando flights will take to the skies seven days a week. In March, the airline plans to schedule daily flights to Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Myrtle Beach, along with twice-weekly flights to Fort Myers, Florida.
Currently, only Orlando flights arrive at and depart from the airport five days a week — Sunday and Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Tickets may be purchased in person at the airline counter in the terminal from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday or online at www.spirit.com. Arnold Palmer Regional Airport’s three-digit identifier code is LBE. Reservations may not be made by phone by calling the airport. To book by phone, call Spirit Airlines at 855-728-3555.
In other business at Tuesday’s meeting:
- Monzo praised the airport staff for their snow removal work during recent winter storms;
- The board approved the sale of two Westmoreland Aviation hangars at the airport to Arcon II LLC;
- The board approved a lease hangar lease with Stonewall Land Group LLC;
- The board approved a $1,500 change order to the Costars construction contract with Combustion Service & Equipment Co. for improvements to the terminal’s HVAC system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.