Westmoreland Community Action (WCA) is seeking support from the community for its Christmas Toys for Kids program.
“Christmas Elves” can help out by adding the WCA Christmas Toys for Kids program to their holiday shopping lists, sponsoring a family or hosting a virtual toy drive.
This year, the WCA is utilizing a new remote drop-off location for toy donations. Those donating toys must call 724-834-1260 to schedule a drop-off time.
The WCA receives applications from families in Westmoreland County that need help meeting the wishes of their children during the holidays. To sponsor a family, contact jkemerer@westmorelandca.org.
Those interested in helping out can also host a virtual toy drive by sharing the WCA’s Amazon Wish List, creating their own Amazon Wish List or creating a shopping cart on their favorite store’s website. The WCA’s Amazon Wish List can be found at https://a.co/153Di6U. Online orders for the Christmas Toys for Kids program can be addressed to 226 S. Maple Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601.
The deadline for the Christmas Toys for Kids program is Dec. 4.
All presents must be new, unwrapped and unopened. The program serves children from birth to age 15. Monetary donations can be made by check, cash and online through PayPal.
For more information about the toy drive, contact Jennifer Kemerer at 412-707-3551 or at jkemerer@westmorelandca.org, or visit the website at www.westmorelandca.org.
