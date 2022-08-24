Wayne Waugh has worn many hats since he joined the Ligonier Valley School District in 1998. His most recent role of director of transportation for the district and principal at Laurel Valley Elementary, Waugh has made a difference in the lives of many, many learners within the Ligonier Valley and beyond through his career in education.
Ready to move on to the next chapter, Waugh will retire soon, and he’s looking forward to spending more time with his wife of 34 years, Jaleen, his daughter Morgan and her fiancé Jeremy, and his son Patrick and daughter-in-law Allison. Of course, he’ll have more treasured time with his grandson Chase and grandson Grayson, who will arrive in October.
Growing up in Armagh, PA, Waugh attended Armagh and United elementary schools and United Junior and Senior High School, where he graduated in 1980.
“I worked and had my own auto parts business and worked as an Emergency Medical Technician as I attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania, graduating in 1988 with a MA in elementary education,” Waugh explained. “I received my BS in educational administration from East Carolina University in 1992.”
Through college, Waugh worked as a peer mentor at IUP and as an EMT for Citizens Ambulance Service in Indiana, PA. He also earned his BS in elementary education and his certification as a K-12 Principal.
The now seasoned veteran began his career in Bertie County North Carolina (1988-1993) teaching middle school math. While in Bertie County, Waugh coached football for Aulander Elementary won the county championship and that nucleus went on to win the state title for the county while Waugh was serving as JV coach.
From 1993-1998, Waugh worked in the Everett Area School District, serving as elementary and junior high principal and also serving on the District V Committee of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association.
In 1998, Waugh joined the administrative team at Ligonier Valley. Through the years, he’s served in all five buildings, with his longest tenure being at LVHS, where he served as the assistant principal and athletic director.
“I served on the Heritage Conference Committee for athletics, activities, and academics,” Waugh reflected. “I also was the assistant principal at LVMS and RK Mellon for a few years. Under Dr. Oldham, I was the assistant elementary principal, and, for the past three years, I was principal at Laurel Valley Elementary.”
Believing the most rewarding part of the job as seeing children grow educationally and socially, Waugh appreciates the connections he’s made in education. “Having learners from the past reach out on social media or in person and say that I treated them fairly and they appreciated what I did for them means a lot,” he said. “Tied with that as my most rewarding part of my career is being able to give both of our children — Morgan (2009) and Patrick (2013) their high school diplomas.”
Waugh said he had aunts and cousins who went into education and graduated from IUP and it seemed like the natural thing for him to follow in their footsteps. He also credited a few influential teachers in grade school for influencing his decision to be an educator.
As for his decision to work his way up the ranks into the administrator’s chair, Waugh felt he had a lot to offer.
“I felt I that I had a lot to offer,” he said. “And, I found out I had a lot to learn. In my early years in the district, I was able to work with a few tenured administrators who shared with me many lessons and tons of advice — especially Ron Baldonieri, Diane Ravis, and Dave Steimer. Each gave me advice that allowed me to grow as an administrator. Later in my career, I was able to share advice with the newer team members on the administration team.”
With decades in education, Waugh has seen the shifts in points of emphasize, learning techniques, and the change in culture. He’s also been through historical moments and tough times with learners and staff.
The biggest challenges Waugh has faced as an administrator, he said were: “The ever-challenging world in which we live has been a huge challenge. Seeing the growth of technology and the demands that society has placed on our learners has been monumental.”
Waugh noted what he believed as his greatest achievements as an educator as: “Seeing academic growth in our learners will always be on top of that list. I have been blessed to work with some great teachers, staff, and administrators. Seeing the district grow under Dr. (Christine) Oldham’s leadership is something that I was fortunate to be part of for the last 13 years. I know that Tim Kantor and Ed Moran will also continue to make the LVSD a shining star in the state. I had great staffs to work with over the years that had the learners’ best interests in mind daily.”
Selling their home of 24 years and looking to build their forever home soon, Waugh and his wife are excited about his days as a retiree.
“When our first grandson was born, I really wanted to spend more time with him and help out with our children’s plans in life,” he explained. “I do want to work a few days a week and volunteer more with the Armagh and East Wheatfield Volunteer Fire Company and the William A. Waugh Fire Safety Academy (named after my father).”
Realizing the world of education has changed since he started in the field, Waugh said the shift has turned to focus on the whole child.
“We went from teaching academics to looking at the whole child and fitting a pathway for them to be successful,” Waugh said.
“We became ‘experts’ in many different avenues that our predecessors never dreamed of years ago. Building relationships and focusing on the mental health side of the learner is one that will continue to grow for many years down the road. Our district is leading the county and the state with those types of services.”
Waugh has enjoyed the connections and friendships that have developed from them, and said he has enjoyed his career at LVSD.
“Meeting so many wonderful people over the years has been rewarding,” he said. “Learners, teachers, staff, parents, and bus drivers have been great to work with and many have been life-long friends. Seeing the growth of the district over the years has been rewarding. Knowing our district has focused on learners and their needs is something I can be proud that I was part of during my tenure.”
With his retirement day as Sept. 15 right around the corner, the longtime educator said he’s got all the feels.
“It will be a day of mixed emotions,” he explained. “I will be excited to start my next chapter for sure. I will miss the day-to-day interaction with the teachers and learners, though.”
This writer has much to say regarding the leadership and kindness of Mr. Waugh, who has been a mentor regarding the transportation director position as well as in the athletics realm of things in the Ligonier Valley. He is well-known across the geographical borders (and beyond) of the district, and is quick to provide guidance, support, advice, and help. His influence on educators, learners, bus drivers, and the overall community has been felt for decades, and his absence in the district will also be felt.
Superintendent Tim Kantor said Waugh has given his time and talent to the betterment of the entire district.
“Mr. Waugh has served this district and community for many years and in many administrative positions,” said Kantor. “He is a resident, first responder, and knows just about everybody. He will be missed by all and I wish him a great retirement.”
Director of Education Ed Moran added, “Wayne Waugh is the true professional! He has spent his entire career advocating for children. There is no greater legacy one can have than to be an advocate for kids. I was honored to work with him, and he will be missed in the Ligonier Valley.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.