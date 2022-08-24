Wayne Waugh has worn many hats since he joined the Ligonier Valley School District in 1998. His most recent role of director of transportation for the district and principal at Laurel Valley Elementary, Waugh has made a difference in the lives of many, many learners within the Ligonier Valley and beyond through his career in education.

Ready to move on to the next chapter, Waugh will retire soon, and he’s looking forward to spending more time with his wife of 34 years, Jaleen, his daughter Morgan and her fiancé Jeremy, and his son Patrick and daughter-in-law Allison. Of course, he’ll have more treasured time with his grandson Chase and grandson Grayson, who will arrive in October.

