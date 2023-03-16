The third annual Over the Hill Challenge, sponsored by the Loyalhanna Watershed Association (LWA) and Latrobe-GLSD Parks and Recreation, returns March 25 at the Watershed Farm, 6 Old Lincoln Highway West, Ligonier Township.

The popular mud/obstacle course race drew 160 participants in 2022 and will test this year’s challengers with over a dozen obstacles including “Old Ball and Chain” and “Needle in a Haystack.” The expanded 5K course follows the steep terrain of the Watershed farm.

Mandi Moranelli can be reached at lb.mmoranelli@gmail.com.

