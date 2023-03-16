The third annual Over the Hill Challenge, sponsored by the Loyalhanna Watershed Association (LWA) and Latrobe-GLSD Parks and Recreation, returns March 25 at the Watershed Farm, 6 Old Lincoln Highway West, Ligonier Township.
The popular mud/obstacle course race drew 160 participants in 2022 and will test this year’s challengers with over a dozen obstacles including “Old Ball and Chain” and “Needle in a Haystack.” The expanded 5K course follows the steep terrain of the Watershed farm.
The registration tent will open at 9 a.m on race day with DJ Dark Shark providing musical entertainment. The challenge will begin at 10 a.m. with heats going out every 10 minutes.
Proceeds from the event will benefit both the LWA and Latrobe-GLSD Parks and Recreation’s programming.
“We started this event in 2021 as a new event to commemorate our 50th anniversary,” said Susan Huba, executive director of the LWA.
“The first year our goal was to celebrate our past community partnerships and Latrobe-GLSD Parks and Recreation has been one of our greatest partners in the Latrobe area over the years. That year we donated all proceeds to them as a thank you,” she recalled, adding that Latrobe lies within the middle watershed area.
“Last year we raised roughly $3,000 that was split evenly between LWA and Latrobe-GLSD Parks and Rec,” said Huba.
According to Craig Shevchik, executive director of Latrobe-GLSD Parks and Recreation, any money obtained through fundraising is vital to the organization.
“We have to generate 56% of our operating budget so special events are an important fundraising component,” said Shevchik, who noted that proceeds from the race will go toward the general operating budget.
Pre-registration for the 2023 Over the Hill Challenge is encouraged and may be completed through March 20 through Eventbrite (https://oth2023.eventbrite.com). Cost is $25 for adults and $10 for students. Race day registration will be $30. All participants will receive a commemorative “swag bag.”
Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
At the conclusion of the race, gourmet hot dogs and other fare will be available for purchase from Lynn’s Franks mobile catering of Latrobe.
“This event is one of a kind for our area,” said Huba. “There are a lot of Tough Mudder events that draw a great crowd of CrossFit enthusiasts, who we hope enjoy our event as well, but families are able to participate in this event because some of our obstacles are not as intense. We have people from 8 to 80 years of age who come out for it.”
“Over the Hill Challenge is a great local mud/obstacle race,” echoed Shevchik. “The course will challenge every fitness level.”
