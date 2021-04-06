Penn State Extension Master Watershed Stewards are hosting an online workshop to provide information about how property owners can help protect Pennsylvania’s watersheds.
The Watershed-Friendly Property Certification webinar is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, April 12.
Registration and details can be found at extension.psu.edu/watershed-friendly-property-certification-program.
The webinar will help identify ways to reduce stormwater runoff and lessen environmental impacts by using sound ecological practices.
Stormwater runoff is precipitation that does not infiltrate and flows over the ground, roofs, buildings, sidewalks and parking lots, then passes through storm drains before reaching the nearest waterway. Runoff picks up pollutants such as fertilizer, pesticides, pet waste, trash, sediment, chemicals and more during this movement before dumping them directly into waterways.
This can create inhospitable habitats for fish and other wildlife and potentially affect drinking water. Increased stormwater can also lead to flooding and other issues.
The Watershed-Friendly Property Certification recognizes Pennsylvania residents who incorporate best practices to minimize and/or eliminate potential harmful impacts to water resources, as well as provide habitat for wildlife and pollinators. The certification is open to properties with different aesthetics and sizes — from small urban plots up to properties of 15 acres — that include enough best-management practices for reducing stormwater runoff and pollution, conserving water, and providing beneficial habitats for wildlife and pollinators to reach the qualifying 85% score.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.