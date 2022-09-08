The Ligonier Township Municipal Authority is maintaining the momentum of the Waterford well project after officials approved a contract Wednesday to clear brush around the well site.
Ferri Contracting was one of three quotes the authority received from companies working in the area, according to engineer Jake Bolby.
The authority looked at companies working close by and who the authority was familiar with to ensure a timely start to the project, Bolby said. The $19,000 contract will have the Canonsburg company clearing brush and debris from where workers will be drilling later this fall. Ferri Contracting told Bolby it could start as early as next Wednesday.
The authority board also approved advertising two contracts for the well drilling and aquifer testing. Those contracts will go to bid and are expected to be awarded no later than November.
Bid advertisement for the Deeds Road waterline project will be advertised in the coming weeks after the authority approved its advertisement as well. The contract will only be for labor as the authority already has 90% of the needed materials, according to authority Manager Anthony Griffith.
So far, five of the six property owners along Deeds Road have signed right of way agreements with the authority. Solicitor Dan Hudock said he would speak with the remaining resident Thursday but doesn’t anticipate any issues that would hold up the project.
The authority will be installing a valve next week along state Route 271 to help limit the number of customers affected when a leak needs to be fixed. The valve will be installed sometime next week at night during a period of low water usage, according to Griffith.
The work should only last four hours and affected customers will be notified along with an announcement through the LTMA Facebook page.
Two weeks ago, the authority fixed a water main break along Route 271 in Waterford. Griffith said there was some trouble because the line wasn’t at the expected two-foot depth or line size.
“It ended up being 10 and a half feet into the ground and it was a four-inch line,” Griffith said. “You never know what you’re going to dig up in Waterford.”
At the end of the meeting, the authority went into executive session to discuss updates regarding its Act 537 appeal.
The LTMA will meet again 4 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex.
