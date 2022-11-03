The Ligonier Township Municipal Authority board will be weighing its options after bids for the Waterford well drilling was more than double the estimated costs.
The authority opened the bids at 3 p.m. Wednesday, just before its regular meeting. The LTMA’s engineer, Jake Bolby with the EADS Group, said costs were initially estimated to be around $400,000. The lowest of the two bids received was $813,000.
While the bid packets had not been fully reviewed, Bolby speculated the increased cost was due to a particular type of pipe the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (PDEP) had requested the authority use in the project. LTMA Manager Anthony Griffith said out of the options PDEP provided them, it was the cheapest option.
Bolby told the board he will look at what contingent items may be included that could be cut in order to save some costs.
Solicitor Dan Hudock asked Bolby if there were any hard timelines the authority must keep due to permit requirements. Bolby said none of the permits the authority has received have expiration dates, something that was intentional in case issues arose.
“We’ll take a look at the bid packages in order to make sure the math is correct and then we can have a recommendation back to you at the next meeting,” Bolby said.
Ligonier Construction was awarded an $81,000 contract for the upcoming Deeds Road project. Ligonier Construction was the lowest of three bids that were opened two weeks ago. Work is expected to begin quickly as the LTMA is providing all the materials for the project.
The LTMA is also seeking applicants to fill a board seat at the beginning of the year.
Bruce Kemmerer, who serves as the board’s chairman, previously announced he would not seek to return to the board at the end of his term.
Both Kemmerer and board member John Beaufort did not attend Wednesday’s meeting.
Those who have an interest in serving on the municipal authority board may submit a letter of interest to the Ligonier Township manager. Candidates must be a resident of Ligonier Township and are appointed by the township supervisors.
The LTMA will meet for its next meeting 4 p.m. Nov. 16.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.