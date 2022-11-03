The Ligonier Township Municipal Authority board will be weighing its options after bids for the Waterford well drilling was more than double the estimated costs.

The authority opened the bids at 3 p.m. Wednesday, just before its regular meeting. The LTMA’s engineer, Jake Bolby with the EADS Group, said costs were initially estimated to be around $400,000. The lowest of the two bids received was $813,000.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

