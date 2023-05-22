A cascading series of water line breaks left some residents in Derry without water over the weekend.
The problem began early Friday morning when it was discovered homes at the highest points north of Broad Street were having low to no water pressure.
The first break took crews about 10 hours to find. That break was located in a wooded area off of Mowry Way.
Once discovered, the Municipal Authority of the Borough of Derry needed to call in an outside contractor with a large enough excavator to reach the eight-inch water main, which was encased in cement, according to authority manager Ronnie Seich Jr.
The water line feeds into the booster tanks that are part of a gravity-fed system. The high pressure caused substantial water loss in the tanks, Seich said.
“It was an unusual situation,” Seich said. “In my years here, that’s the lowest those tanks have ever been.”
Seich was the foreman for the MABD for the past seven years before being promoted to manager two months ago. Throughout the weekend, Seich tried to provide as many updates as possible. The updates via social media were part of something new. Seich was trying to provide customers with as much information as possible throughout the repair process.
Along with social media updates, the authority sent out robocall notifications, but Seich said some customers may not have received them due to outdated information in the system.
“A lot of customers may have had a landline but now only got a cellphone,” Seich said.
Seich encouraged customers to contact the water authority to update the phone number on their account to ensure they are notified of future service interruptions.
While working throughout Friday to get the first water main repaired, a second water main break was discovered in front of 216 McFarland St.
In a Saturday Facebook post, Seich wrote that the non-routine repairs made updating customers on when water service would be restored difficult. Seich told the Bulletin on Sunday he wasn’t comfortable giving a specified time he wasn’t sure was accurate.
“We keep running into problems and we do not want to promise anyone a time knowing we have no idea what else we will run into,” Seich wrote on Facebook Saturday.
A water buffalo provided by the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County was delivered to the MABD office Saturday afternoon to help those still affected by the outages. The municipal authority also opened a water line up in the morning for residents to fill water jugs.
The crew of six municipal authority employees and two contractor teams completed the repairs by noon Saturday. Unfortunately, the problems didn’t end there and by 6:30 p.m. employees were back out looking for another leak, which was found on the booster line that was just repaired.
Seich said repairs on old lines tend to put pressure on the next weakest point in the system causing another break. Over the past four decades, the authority has been working to replace its aging infrastructure. It has been working over the past two years to replace old lead water lines. Back in 1990, the authority received grant money to replace 100-year-old cast iron lines that were part of the original system.
The municipal authority’s system consists of about 51 miles of pipes. In December, then-authority manager Amy Forsha told the MABD board that if the authority were to replace just 1,000 feet a year, it would take 269 years to complete.
The authority has applied for more state grant money to help replace the aging pipes but the next round of award announcements is not expected for another month.
Just after 4 a.m. on Sunday, the municipal authority restored services to customers. Seich, who was not in the office Sunday afternoon, said he didn’t have exact numbers on how many were affected by the breaks throughout the weekend. As for the employees and contractors, most put in close to 48 hours over the three days, he said.
Even with the setbacks throughout the week, Seich said almost everyone was cooperative even at the most frustrating of times.
“I appreciate the customers understanding throughout this,” Seich said. “Also, the (employees’ and contractors’) dedication. I don’t want that to go unnoticed.”
