A 22-year-old man was killed when his car was hit head-on by a minivan heading the wrong way on Route 380 in Washington Township Sunday.
According to Westmoreland County Coroner Kenneth A. Bacha, the man, who was the lone occupant of a 2014 Honda Civic traveling east, was identified as Zeth C. Reber of Washington Township.
A 2012 Dodge Caravan with a total of seven occupants was traveling west in the eastbound lanes before striking Reber’s car head-on.
Reber was entrapped in the vehicle and suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries, although the cause and manner of death are still pending results of the autopsy, which is planned for Tuesday. Toxicology results won’t be available for a couple of weeks.
Deputy Coroner Joshua C. Zappone pronounced Reber dead at the scene at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and airbags did deploy.
Seven people in the minivan were taken to Allegheny Health Network Forbes Regional Hospital with minor injuries.
Police were continuing to investigate. No charges have yet been filed.
