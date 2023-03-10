Lance Cpl. Terry Valore was stationed with the U.S. Marines in Beirut as part of the Multinational Force in Lebanon when on the morning of Oct. 23, 1983, a suicide bomber blew up the building that housed Marines and the French.
He was on the second floor and, he said, years later, he was one of the first to be evacuated and one of the last to make it home. The explosion there and in another building killed 241 Americans, plus 58 French and the two suicide bombers.
“When I wake up every day, I do a roll call,” he said about the friends he lost. “I miss them.”
Valore, who lives in Latrobe, will be one of the featured veterans at the Warriors Rock concert 3 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at the Seton Hill Performing Arts Center in Greensburg. His recorded story will precede the playing of a song that has a special meaning to his service — Neil Diamond’s “Coming to America.”
The song will be played by Gary Racan and the Studio-E Band, which is in its 14th year of performing concerts to honor military veterans and active service members in the region and around the country. They have played, among other places, in Wisconsin, Florida and on the deck of the USS Midway in San Diego, California.
Racan, who lives in Hempfield Township, was a member of the rock group The Vogues for 16 years, then put together his own band that does private events nationally.
“My dad Stan Joyce and Gary’s father Thomas Racan were both veterans, and Gary and I had such respect for the military that we wanted to pay tribute to them,” Kim Racan said.
Their idea for the nonprofit was to make videos with the veterans talking about their service, then the band plays the song that most reminded them of those times. For instance, “We Gotta Get Outta This Place” by The Animals is a favorite of veterans of the war in Vietnam.
The concerts are organized to feature men and women from the area where the Warriors Rock concerts perform.
“My dad was in one of our promo videos from the beginning and he was so proud of what we were doing,” Racan said. “But we did not feature him because he was so frail.”
The concerts have honored men and women from World War II up to current conflicts and service, and every military engagement in between.
This upcoming concert highlights Wally Kosa, 97, of Monongahela, and Sarah Garcia from Somerset, who was a medic in more recent military service.
“At one time she had a person’s heart in her hands because his chest was open, but then when she came back to the United States she was only allowed to take someone’s blood pressure,” Racan said. “What she did in the service for our country she was unable to do when she came back.”
Sheriff Robert Fyock of Indiana County was featured in a concert in Indiana and will be returning to tell his story to the audience in Greensburg.
This is also the second time for Valore’s appearance. His video includes actual news clips from CBS’s Dan Rather, who covered his return home. There are scenes of a doctor leaning over Valore to ask his name and where he was from, an interview with his parents, and coverage of his parents and sister flying to Germany to visit him in a military hospital.
“My temperature was 106 and when I heard that my parents were coming, it went down to 102,” he says in the video. “My will to live came back.”
The wounds that covered 70% of Valore’s body were scrubbed and treated four times a day, a very painful procedure for a burn victim. There were initial skin grafts and more to come. He was finally flown home, his burned body naked under the sheets.
When the plane was approaching New York City, the pilot announced over the loudspeaker, “This one is for Lance Cpl. Valore,” and played “Coming to America.”
The concert will feature a handful of other veterans from the eras from World War II, the Korean War, the war in Vietnam and more recent conflicts and times of service. The band will play their requested songs plus more numbers from over the decades.
Gen. Dave Papak of Monongahela, who was in a previous concert, will be a guest but not featured at the show in Greensburg.
The concerts have been sponsored by Robert Levin of Levin Furniture since their inception, along with other sponsors. This concert is also being sponsored by McKamish, a mechanical construction company in Pittsburgh.
Sponsorships cover expenses and enable the band to donate all of the ticket sales to groups affiliated with the military or veterans, such as the VFW. This concert will benefit the Connellsville Area High School Patriots, led by retired teacher Linda Shearer. The group sends hundreds of packages to military personnel throughout the year.
“When 9/11 happened, Linda rounded up the students and said, ‘We are never going to forget what happened. We are going to start this organization to support our military,’” Racan said. “There’s a huge 20-foot beam from the Twin Towers in the school lobby.”
Not all of the featured veterans are Purple Heart recipients nor have dramatic stories to tell.
“Some of them say, ‘I didn’t do anything special,’” Racan said. “But I say you left your home for at least a year. They did service to their country. Gary and I are just so grateful and we love watching the video interviews. Sometimes they bring tears to your eyes. These concerts mean the world to us.”
Veterans and active military are recognized at the concerts, and they and guests are given small flags for the finale of “God Bless the USA.”
Tickets are $25 or five for $100, and tickets for veterans are $10. For information, contact Racan at 412-401-1044 or visit warriorsrock.org.
