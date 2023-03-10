Lance Corporal Terry Valore

LANCE CPL. TERRY VALORE

Lance Cpl. Terry Valore was stationed with the U.S. Marines in Beirut as part of the Multinational Force in Lebanon when on the morning of Oct. 23, 1983, a suicide bomber blew up the building that housed Marines and the French.

He was on the second floor and, he said, years later, he was one of the first to be evacuated and one of the last to make it home. The explosion there and in another building killed 241 Americans, plus 58 French and the two suicide bombers.

