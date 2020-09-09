State police at Indiana report Monty Gene Smith, 36, of Saltsburg was charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and three summary traffic violations after a traffic stop Aug. 31 in Indiana Borough. The charges were filed Friday before Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl, who issued a warrant for Smith’s arrest.
According to police, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a gray 2015 Chevrolet Cruze sedan driven by Smith near the intersection of Philadelphia and 4th streets in Indiana around 8:15 p.m. Aug. 31 and spotted a prescription pill bottle in the glove box, a white, powdery substance on the floor mat between Smith’s feet and several small, black rubber bands on the passenger seat and front passenger floorboard.
During a search of the vehicle, police allegedly found seven Suboxone packets, eight white stamp bags marked “Covid 19” containing a white powder, 11 white stamp bags marked “POLO” containing white powder, a portion of plastic straw with suspected drug residue and two cellphones in the center console. Police also found a digital scale with suspected drug residue in the trunk of the vehicle and a digital combination safe attached to the back of the rear passenger seat.
Police seized the items and placed Smith under arrest. Smith was later released pending further investigation, police said.
After a search warrant was granted and executed on the safe, police discovered $7,880, 479 stamp bags marked “POLO,” 148 stamp bags marked “COVID-19,” and 50 stamp bags marked “BART SIMPSON.” In total, 677 stamp bags containing a white powder believed to be fentanyl were seized from the safe, police said.
Smith is described as 5-foot-7-inches tall, 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding Smith’s whereabouts should contact police at 724-357-1960.
