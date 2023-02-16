Multiple Ligonier Township Municipal Authority waterline projects continue to move forward as the weather gets warmer and backorders of supplies are being filled.
Contractors are preparing to set the foundation for the Darlington tank that will be set up within the month, according to Engineer Jake Bolby. Bolby updated the board on construction status and payments at its Wednesday meeting.
For months, the only timeframe provided on when the tank would be delivered was around the first quarter of the new year. With the tank installed and operational by the end of March, water disruptions from the filling of pools at Idlewild & SoakZone should be remedied.
Waterlines along Robb Road and Ruth Lane are in place. The LTMA is waiting for bacteria testing to be completed before the lines can be connected to customers.
The booster station on Ruth Lane is expected to be up next month. Once installed, it will need testing and a permit approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, Bolby said.
During the meeting, Bolby recommended the following payments to contractors be approved:
- Payment application 3 to Kukurin Contracting, Inc. in the amount of 270,188.71;
- Payment application 5 to Ligonier Construction in the amount of $107,751.16;
- Change Order 2 to Merit Electrical Group in the amount of $4,689.05, and
- Community Development Block Grant payment request 2 in the amount of $60,740.63 paid directly to Ligonier Construction.
The authority board agreed to table any action on investing money into certificates of deposit (CDs). Both Haidee Street and Bill Stablein provided the board information on current rates from various financial institutions.
Stablein said he believes the board can have around $200,000 tied up for a year in a CD, taking advantage of favorable interest rates.
The authority has nearly $700,000 in a money market account that brought in $1,500 in interest last month. The difference between the money market and CD accounts is liquidity. The authority is able to access funds in the money market account at any time. Typically, if money is removed from a CD account before the maturity date, the interest is lost.
The board tabled taking any action and instead asked Street to contact the authority’s accountant to review the options presented and determine what is best going forward. The authority doesn’t want to move all of its money, but instead wants to earn a little more if it can and it makes sense, Stablein said.
“The (interest rates) are for today, I don’t know if next month will be better, it might not,” Stablein said. “This is all fine these numbers we have today but verify that (our current) interest rate is a monthly rate.”
Solicitor Dan Hudock provided a brief update to the PDEP Act 537 appeal. Members of the township and LTMA met with representatives from the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County last week.
That meeting opened a dialogue between the two authorities on the best course of action for both authorities, should the PDEP rule against building a new sewage plant.
Having the LTMA sewage go through the MAWC system is one of three solutions which were presented last year. At that time, the cost of going through MAWC was around $2 million less than building the new plant, Hudock said.
Given the position the LTMA is currently in and that MAWC’s system is currently underused, the LTMA would like to work out a better rate for its customers if a new plant cannot be built.
Stablein characterized the meeting as “cordial” and provided a good discussion.
“It was not an adversarial situation. They were cordial to us, there were some smiles and some reasonably nice comments,” he said. “But in comparison to some of the meetings previously a few years ago, this was very, very cordial.”
Stablein acknowledged that both boards have seen turnover of personnel since those past meetings.
The MAWC is expected to discuss the matter with its board in the future. The LTMA and township are expected to have one more meeting with PDEP officials in the coming weeks.
Before adjourning, the authority went into executive session for legal matters. Hudock said he had not been briefed on what would be discussed. An update on the closed meeting is expected to be part of the meeting minutes when they are approved next month.
The LTMA’s next meeting will be held 4:30 p.m. March 1 at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex.
