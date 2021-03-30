Westmoreland County Prison officials are managing another wave of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases at the Hempfield Township facility, warden Bryan Kline told the county’s prison board during its monthly meeting Monday.
There were 38 active coronavirus cases among inmates as of Monday’s update, Kline said, with nine inmates from the current virus outbreak considered recovered.
Kline said the last positive test at the prison came on Thursday. There were 515 total inmates housed at the facility as of Monday’s update.
Inmates who have tested positive for coronavirus are all being quarantined throughout the prison. The unit that has been used to quarantine new commitments for 14 days upon arrival is full, Kline said, so some of the inmates who tested positive are being quarantined on another unit.
“If we had a couple people test positive on a unit, everybody on that unit was tested,” Kline said.
This is the third coronavirus outbreak at the prison and the first since Kline took over as warden in February.
Multiple housing units at the prison were locked down in late 2020 following an outbreak that began Nov. 25. Prior to that, the entire prison went on lockdown Oct. 7 after officials learned of two positive coronavirus test results among corrections officers. Shortly thereafter, 11 corrections officers and 45 inmates, all on the same unit, tested positive. Prison officials kept the affected unit locked down for several weeks and prevented the spread of the virus to the rest of the prison.
Two inmates at the prison tested positive for coronavirus over the summer. In both isolated instances, the individuals who tested positive were new arrivals at the facility who had been isolated in quarantine cells and had no contact with other inmates.
In other business during Monday’s meeting, the prison board approved the following personnel items:
- Terminating the employment of full-time corrections officer Joseph Madden and part-time corrections officer Robert Patricelli;
- Promoting corrections officers Nikki Crammer and William Martin to sergeant;
- Hiring Chase Logan, Ty Gaffney, Jessica Donitzen, Shane Thomas and Charles Schachte II as new corrections officers, set to begin an initial training class April 12.
