Westmoreland County Prison has two active coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, but there are no indications of additional virus spread at the Hempfield Township facility, Warden Bryan Kline said at Monday’s prison board meeting.
Kline noted that 192 inmates to date are partially or fully vaccinated. That includes 46 inmates who recently received their first vaccination dose; their second doses are slated for a clinic in late July, where unvaccinated inmates will again be given the option to get their initial shot.
Additionally, 10 inmates had been vaccinated before they entered the lockdown, Kline said. In all, roughly 40% of inmates at the prison were vaccinated as of Monday, he noted.
Since February, more than 100 inmates have recovered after being diagnosed with coronavirus, Kline said previously.
In-person visitation and work release programs at the prison resumed June 7. Prison officials had halted in-person visits last year in the early stages of the pandemic, offering inmates free weekly video visits instead.
The prison board last month approved offering inmates a $25 commissary credit for receiving coronavirus vaccinations, paid through the prison’s canteen fund. The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections offers a similar $25 commissary incentive to inmates at state correctional facilities for getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
Officials noted that inmates — there were 494 at the facility as of Monday morning — will be provided free weekly video visits through August. The visit will consist of a free 10-minute video per inmate, officials said.
“This is going to reduce the number of people in the building as we’re starting to return to normal,” Kline said.
In other business, the prison board approved to hire 10 new full-time prison guards with benefits.
