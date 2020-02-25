Westmoreland County Prison Warden John Walton urges inmates and their families to think twice about attempting to smuggle drugs into the jail.
At Monday’s prison board meeting, Walton addressed the recent arrest of six individuals accused of a failed attempt to bring drugs into Westmoreland County Prison.
Matraca Lynn Vrana, 26, of Cambria County is accused of working with four Westmoreland County Prison inmates and the mother of one of the inmates in the failed attempts. Vrana was arraigned Feb. 21 with bail set at $50,000.
The other suspects are David McGinnis, 27, of Bolivar; his former cellmate Joshuwa Samuel Petrill, 39, of Penn Township; his mother Denise McGinnis, 49, of Bolivar; Terry Bruce Ely Jr., 31, of Greensburg, and Matthew Daniel Lucas, 38, of Jeannette.
Each is charged with conspiracy and attempted contraband.
“We are trying to deter (them) and let inmates and their families understand that if you do this, we are going to catch you and then you will be arrested,” Walton said.
Walton noted that prison officials and investigators worked on this case for about six weeks, using inmate phone recordings to learn of the alleged scheme. At the time when one of the arrests was made several visitors were at the prison, Walton said.
“It was really good … we want the word to spread that if you try to spread drugs into the facility, we’re going to do our best to bust it,” he added.
Prison officials began listening to McGinnis’ recorded phone calls while he was at the Hempfield Township facility after getting a tip in January, according to court documents. That’s when prison officials began to unravel the alleged drug smuggling scheme.
McGinnis called Vrana, his girlfriend, and discussed a smuggling attempt with her and his mother on Jan. 28, according to police. Three days later McGinnis asked Vrana to hide an Apple Watch, 10 Suboxone strips and three sheets of paper soaked in K2 (synthetic marijuana), inside a toilet paper roll in a bathroom at the office of District Judge Wayne Gongaware in North Huntingdon Township. Petrill, who is awaiting arraignment, was supposed to pick up the items when he was taken there for a preliminary hearing on a stalking charge Feb. 5, according to court documents.
However, Petrill was not able to pick up the items because a sheriff’s deputy accompanied him into the bathroom, according to information from Trib Total Media. A piece of paper was later found by authorities in Petrill’s belongings that described where to find the items, according to court documents.
Another inmate, Ely, was also calling Vrana, jail officials discovered.
Ely, who is serving a sentence in a theft case, is accused of arranging for an inmate who has work release privileges to get Suboxone from Vrana so Ely could sell it at the jail back in mid-January, per court documents.
Lucas, who is awaiting a preliminary hearing, told investigators he contacted Vrana but never met up with her.
Vrana’s preliminary hearing is set for March 27.
Also at Monday’s meeting, Walton said statistics from last year indicate there were “only three assaults on officers.”
“That’s kudos to the staff because a lot of these assaults that could occur are averted,” he said.
He also noted that statistics show a decrease in inmate on inmate assaults, which Walton says leads to less assaults on the staff.
“I’m really, really proud ... we always talk about safety for the officers, and even the inmates, because it’s our duty to care for them,” he added.
In other business Monday, the prison board accepted the resignation of two part-time probationary corrections officers, Julianna Pizco and Richard Bizon.
